These 7 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In March

March means we’re one step closer to Spring and one step closer to knowing who will take home the biggest prize the cinematic landscape has to offer: the Oscar for Best Picture. Awards season so far has been filled with a variety of standout moments, with Demi Moore winning her first ever Golden Globe for her haunting performance in The Substance, while Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress title at the BAFTAs for her breakout performance in Sean Baker’s Anora.
While we don’t know who will be taking home the golden statues just yet, we imagine that Netflix will continue its winning streak with Jessica Gunning taking home a Golden Globe and SAG Award for Baby Reindeer while Zoe Saldaña is likely a frontrunner having already won at the Globes, SAG Awards, and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.
Though we might be watching awards season reach its climax from the sofa rather than the red carpet, that means we have plenty of spare time to be browsing all the other wonderful shows and movies heading to our screens this March. From a new reality TV show featuring one of the world’s most famous women to potentially the biggest blockbuster in Netflix’s history, look through the list ahead to discover all the best bits coming to streaming this month.
Our Netflix Star: The Residence
If there’s one thing we love, it’s the Shonda Rhimes cinematic universe. While we wait on the edge of our seats for Bridgerton Season 4, we thankfully have something else to keep us satisfied in the form of a whodunnit thriller starring Orange Is The New Black's Uzo Aduba. The new series follows Aduba’s eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp as she determines who has killed a State Dinner guest at none other than the most highly secured place on Earth: the White House.
Similar to a Knives Out-style mansion killing, there are 132 rooms to search and 157 suspects, with every staff member and invited guest (including other world leaders) being treated as a possible perpetrator. Written by Scandal’s Paul William Davies and inspired by Kate Andersen Brower's New York Times bestselling book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, the series is set to get audiences talking, not least because it includes former US Senator Al Franken as a politician leading a congressional hearing about the case and a cameo from none other than Australian pop superstar Kylie Minogue. Co-starring This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson, Always Be My Maybe’s Randall Park, and Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, the cast is chock full of talented actors bringing this wacky murder mystery to life (no pun intended).
When: March 20
Watch if you like: Knives Out, Glass Onion
With Love, Meghan
Have you ever wanted to know how to make hummus from scratch or how to cultivate organic honey? Well, if the answer is yes, you’ll be happy to know that Meghan, the Duchess Of Sussex, is on the case. Yes, that’s right, the former working royal is now turning her hand to the kitchen, garden, and more in a new lifestyle series that brings together her passion for homemaking and spending time with famous friends.
While the show includes an array of experts talking about all things food, plants and crafting, the episodes also include some recognizable faces, including The Sex Lives Of College Girls creator Mindy Kaling coming over for a slice of Victoria Sponge. If you have ever dreamed of living in a Nancy Meyers universe filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and an angelic dog napping in the corner, this is the show for you.
When: March 4
Watch if you like: Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo, Nadiya’s Time To Eat
The Electric State
If you want your film to say big budget, it makes sense that you would cast the star of one of Netflix’s most streamed shows and an actual Guardian of the galaxy.
Directed by the masterminds behind Avengers: Endgame, The Electric State brings the popular graphic novel of the same name to life. Taking place in an alternative 1990s universe, we learn that after a failed uprising by robots, sentient machines are now living in exile despite once being loyal friends to humans. Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) is a teenager trying to navigate this sci-fi society, all while dealing with the loss of her parents and a missing brother. Deciding to head out across the country to find her only remaining family, she picks up a ragtag crew along the way, including a surfer blonde drifter (Chris Pratt) and a cartoonish robot. Plus, the blockbuster also stars cocktail extraordinaire Stanley Tucci and superstar sweetheart Ke Huy Quan, so really there’s no going wrong here.
When: March 14
Watch if you like: Love and Monsters, The Adam Project
Survival Of The Thickest Season 2
Yes, the long awaited return of A24-produced comedy Survival Of The Thickest has finally arrived. The Michelle Buteau-fronted series is back and this time, she's heading to Europe. For those who missed out on the first season, the show was a mega hit thanks to its joyful and messy portrayal of re-entering the dating world after a long-term relationship. Following plus-size stylist Mavis Beaumont (Buteau), the series examines singledom in the eye of a shitstorm after Mavis discovers her boyfriend/colleague of five years is cheating on her (with a model no less). Season 2 picks up with Mavis heading on a Eat, Pray, Love-style journey to Italy, with plenty of gelato and fabulous outfits in tow.
When: March 27
Watch if you like: Broad City, Emily In Paris
The Life List
Romance fanatics, rejoice! While we might still be coming down from the high that was Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, we’re always in the mood for more heartwarming stories, especially ones we can stream straight into our living room.
Starring Purple Hearts’ Sofia Carson and The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things’ Kyle Allen, the new romance is adapted from the novel of the same name, telling the story of a young woman stuck at one of life’s many crossroads following the loss of her mother. In an attempt to give her some guidance, her mother (White Lotus’ Connie Britton) leaves behind the bucket list she wrote as a teenager and wills her to head out on a self-discovery adventure to complete as many goals as possible. Set against the hustle and bustle of New York City, will she meet the love of her life along the way or just learn to sky dive? We hope the former.
When: March 28
Watch if you like: All The Bright Places, Dash & Lily
Adolescence
For any fans of a one-shot drama, this new four-part series will be right up your street. Starring Liverpudlian legend Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders), the new limited crime series asks what would happen if your 13-year-old son was accused of murdering his classmate. With each episode filmed in one continuous shot, the claustrophobic story unfolds all in “real time,” following both the family and the police as they search for answers. Also starring Top Boy’s Ashley Walters as the lead detective and The Crown's Erin Doherty as the clinical psychologist assigned to the teenager’s case, this British thriller wading into the waters of far right ideologies and the rise of the 'manosphere' among young boys has us glued to our seats already.
When: March 13
Watch if you like: Defending Jacob, Boiling Point
CHAOS: The Manson Murders
The Manson Family, whose cult members committed murders across California in the late 60’s and 70’s, have been a pop culture fixation for over half a decade. From big budget movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to indie films like Manson Family Vacation, the criminal gang have been a long time focus for true crime obsessives. Now, Netflix is re-examining the famed case once again, with a new documentary based on the 2019 book CHAOS: Charles Manson, The CIA, And The Secret History Of The Sixties. Adding to Netflix’s extensive real life crime catalog, the doc speaks about the cult leader’s connection to official government bodies, LSD, the JFK assassination, and more.
When: March 7
Watch if you like: Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Wild Wild Country
Oldies Also Coming To Netflix In March
How To Have Sex
Sicario
Annie
