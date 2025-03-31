These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In April

Last month gifted us a new Chappell Roan country single, a Kieran Culkin Oscar win and of course, St. Patrick’s Day. But for those of us with one eye always firmly on the TV, the major events were happening over on Netflix.
With Love, Meghan became the talk of the town thanks to its delectable recipes (the honey cake is a win), while The Residence quickly gained fans for its zany whodunnit plot. But it was Adolescence, starring British actor Stephen Graham that became a viral sensation thanks to its gritty portrayal of the spread of incel culture in schools and the rise in violence against women and girls.
As we look to the month ahead, there’s even more gripping TV coming our way, with the return of a major dystopian series and a live theater recording of one of the biggest West End shows in recent memory. But if that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, then there’s plenty of other options coming to the platform this April, including a sweet women-fronted comedy and a major crime thriller starring A-list talent.
To take a look at R29’s favorite shows, movies and docs coming to Netflix this April, scroll through our list below.
Our Netflix Star: Black Mirror Season 7
Black Mirror is back, baby! The dystopian series that launched a thousand ships is returning for its seventh season and the cast is even more stacked than before. The British anthology series gained major acclaim thanks to its exploration of technology and the horrors of modern society, with the show’s creator Charlie Brooker winning BAFTAs and Emmys aplenty. Now, the series is back with six new episodes, including a sequel to the Jesse Plemmons-fronted spaceship adventure episode “USS Callister.” But if that doesn’t take your fancy, there are plenty of other episodes to be excited about too, with Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Cristin Milioti, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti named as just some of the major actors set to star.
Bad Influence: The Dark Side Of Kidfluencing
We’ve all seen the thinkpieces on children influencers and the rising conversation about online child stardom and parental responsibility. Well, if you have an interest in all things online, this new three-part documentary series is for you. Diving into the huge sums of wealth and wild levels of exposure gained by child social media stars, the doc aims to lift the hood on the ultra modern phenomenon and expose its dark truths. Focusing on the abuse allegations surrounding 17-year-old Piper Rockelle and her momager Tiffany Smith, the series speaks to those involved in the content mill, including her curated squad of creator friends who reveal stories of manipulation and exploitation.
When: April 9
Watch if you like: Apple Cider Vinegar, The Social Dilemma
North Of North
It’s been a minute since we’ve had a show solely dedicated to the ups and downs of young womanhood. Thankfully, Netflix has North By North to tick this box, and this time we’re heading to the Arctic. After getting married straight out of high school and starting a family, Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk woman, is trying to find her place in the world. But after a fishing boat accident, she decides that she needs more out of her life than being the wife of the town’s golden boy. With the help of her mom and friends, this comedy series sees Siaja take on all the messiness of navigating new relationships, new jobs, and life’s general chaos, all within the confines of a town where everyone knows your name.
You Season 5
Another gigantic show is back this month and that means the return of none other than Joe Goldberg. Yes, everyone’s favorite stalker is returning to the small screen, this time for the fifth and final season. After a messy time in London (understatement of the century), the monologing killer is returning to New York to enjoy his blissful life with his new wife, Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). But will being back in the Big Apple where his murdering obsession began trigger issues between him and his new bride? I’ll leave that one for you guys to figure out…
When: April 24
Watch if you like: Sleeping With The Enemy, Gossip Girl
Havoc
Tom Hardy may have been on his Venom game for a minute, but he’s now taking off the mask to front a new Netflix thriller. From the director behind The Raid and Gangs Of London, Havoc is high-stakes action with Hardy playing Walker, a down-on-his-luck detective dealing with the fallout of a drug bust gone wrong. Now, in a city brimming with violence, it’s up to Walker to put things right again, while dealing with a dishonest politician and a crime network out for blood. Plus, he’s tasked with rescuing the politician's estranged son — no pressure. Co-starring screen legend Forrest Whittaker, Luis Guzmán, and Timothy Olyphant, this is one for the intense thriller obsessives.
When: April 25
Watch if you like: The Raid, Ambulance
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Sorry to anyone thinking this was an announcement on the Stranger Things final season, you’ll still have to wait a while longer for that. But to tide you over until then, Netflix is bringing you a recording of the theatrical sensation that just made its Broadway debut. Set in 1959, the play is its own standalone Stranger Things story, chronicling how Henry Creel (aka Vecna) came to Hawkins. With a troubled past, the Creel family are looking forward to a fresh start, but when unexplainable things begin to happen around town, Henry has to reckon with the fact that he might be the reason. Taking a dark, in depth look at Vecna’s origins with spectacular on stage visuals, this show is everything a Stranger Things fan is looking for.
Oldies also coming to Netflix in April
Life or Something Like It
Geostorm
Draft Day
