The New Moon is moving toward the malefic fixed star Scheat, urging us to keep our friends close and avoid engaging with our enemies and frenemies. Some people can be disappointing, which is exactly why we should only surround ourselves with those we trust and who support us. The temptation to converse with those that do not have our best interests at heart is high because the Venus and Jupiter affiliation is going to push us to believe in others, when we should be suss of their intentions. While the conjunction of Scheat doesn't occur at the moment of the New Moon, it'll form a conjunction the following day, on March 19th. Words of advice: If people can't love us at our worst, they don't deserve us at our best. This mindset will help us weed out those who are undeserving of our kindness, friendship, loyalty, and partnership.