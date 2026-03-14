The New Moon In Pisces Is Here — & You Need To Pay Close Attention To Signs
The last New Moon of winter occurs on March 18th, two days before spring officially begins! What will it mean for you? The New Moon in Pisces ushers in a unique way of feeling, veering us from old walks of life and down another path. Instead we'll side step logic and appreciate what is truly in our hearts. We may even discover a thing or two about ourselves, especially about the type of energy we want around us.
Fortunately, the New Moon will close the eclipse portal that began on February 17th. You'll remember this was when the annular solar eclipse in Aquarius commenced, and the occurrence of the total lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3rd too, allowing us to move forward. At this point, we are releasing our lingering emotions and rebirthing our spiritual beliefs. It is a time of soulful awakenings. Uranus in Taurus is a focal planet in play, pushing us to lean into the unknown, too. We are not adhering to the status quo; what brings us joy is marching to the beat of our own drum and forging our own unique path.
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Our creativity, imagination, and intuition are the catalysts for this transformation as we listen to what is in our hearts — that is the part of ourselves we wish to develop in the upcoming weeks. Not to mention our heightened affections and sentiments, which will push us to foster a better connection and understanding of others, as Venus in Aries squares off with Jupiter in Cancer on the same day. The warning from this transit is that optimism and growth can lead to decadence and debauchery if we aren't careful. Still, overexuberance can make us super indulgent and excessive, so finding a middle ground and balance is important to avoid overdoing it.
The New Moon is moving toward the malefic fixed star Scheat, urging us to keep our friends close and avoid engaging with our enemies and frenemies. Some people can be disappointing, which is exactly why we should only surround ourselves with those we trust and who support us. The temptation to converse with those that do not have our best interests at heart is high because the Venus and Jupiter affiliation is going to push us to believe in others, when we should be suss of their intentions. While the conjunction of Scheat doesn't occur at the moment of the New Moon, it'll form a conjunction the following day, on March 19th. Words of advice: If people can't love us at our worst, they don't deserve us at our best. This mindset will help us weed out those who are undeserving of our kindness, friendship, loyalty, and partnership.
It's an interesting time because the current Pisces stellium (a cluster of planets in the same sign) occurs under this lunation includes: the sun, moon, Mercury retrograde, and Mars. Add in the North Node of Destiny, and we get an idealistic punch that bends to escapism. Knowing how to deal with this dreamy energy is going to be challenging. We want to be selfless, but boundaries might be crossed, since others will persist in getting their way (the same applies to how we handle ourselves, too), and understanding that drawing a line in the sand and setting limits is a form of self-protection and defensive magic. Letting go of the negative people who influence our aura will be uplifting, creating a space and place where we can cultivate positive relationships with others and ourselves that are emotionally enriching.
Mercury’s moonwalk in Pisces offers a chance to reflect; however, we must not get caught up in the past. It'll be hard to remain present, even though it is necessary. Our hearts yearn to make amends with those we've hurt and who've wronged us. Being aware that it's probably not in our best interest to welcome some of them back with open arms is pivotal. Meditating on feelings and listening to our guts is vital. A leopard rarely changes its spots — knowing this can be a form of self-preservation, as it helps us be cautious before taking action. Paying attention to what the universe is showing us is a peril of wisdom that will get us through the New Moon.
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