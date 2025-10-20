The New Moon In Libra Is Giving Us Clarity In Our Relationships

This is the first moment we’ve had that pushes us to manifest — last month’s eclipses caused too much frenetic energy for us to see straight, so we paused on setting intentions. Now is the time to take a leap toward our goals and make moves to secure our bag for the future. Whether committing to a ‘ship or starting a project, be sure to center your energy on the ideas that inspire and motivate you to be the greatest version of yourself. The truth is, the only way to do fantastic work and to live up to your potential is to love what you do and who you spend your time with. It’s that simple!