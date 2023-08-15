The New Moon In Leo Will Be Emotionally Challenging For You

The intensity of the New Moon can lead to arguments with those who are dominating our lives and people who are in a place of authority over us. We’ll want to fight against the patriarchy and rebel against societal constructs, with the incentive of being independent and belonging to ourselves and not others. On a personal level, we are desiring a chance to embrace the last weeks of the uncuffing season and date around without having any romantic commitments or obligations. Many people will part ways after a dramatic turn of events and not look back during this lunation, so prepare yourselves to hear such news. We may even find that we are the ones blocking ourselves from success. In that case, we have to pave the way for our goals by acknowledging and owning our fears. Then these obstacles won’t stand a chance, as our minds and hearts will prove to be more powerful than anything else we’ve imagined.