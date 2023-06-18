The New Moon In Gemini Is Here — It’s Time To Lead With Your Heart

The planet Neptune, currently in the zodiac sign Pisces, creates an exact square with the sun and the moon (an exact square is a fraught astrological aspect that occurs when two planets are 90 degrees apart — in this case it’s three, but because the sun and the moon are in the same sign and degree, it counts as one). This energy brings a fantastical, creative, and dreamy vibe our way. Evocative Pluto, retrograde in Capricorn, shares a minor frustration called a quincunx (this is a slightly intense astrological aspect of 150 degrees between planets) with the sun and moon. The quincunx helps us understand our subconscious phobias and pushes us to work through them. The caveat is that we can get extra emotional and sensitive, which can make us less confident than usual. In order to be self-assured, we’ll need to embrace our intuition and use that as a method of coming closer to our objectives.