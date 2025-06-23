The New Moon In Cancer Is Here — & You’ll Need To Mend Your Heart
The first New Moon of the summer is going to be energetically exhausting. The lunation — which occurs on June 25th — is going to rock us to the core, leaving us needing a vacation from life to repair and mend our hearts. Let’s jump into the messiness, shall we? Remember: The only way out is through.
Being that the New Moon in Cancer (which occurred last summer) often highlights security, relationships, and emotions, it's safe to say that these will be major focuses of our attention during this lunation. Chipping away at the protective shell and armor we have on isn’t a simple task. Trust must be earned and proven. Rushing matters and feelings could blow up, since we have to work on creating meaningful relationships — especially the one we have with ourselves.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Jupiter in Cancer delivers expansion and a worldly philosophical view that results in a sense of freedom. The caveat is that Saturn in Aries restricts us from transforming and flourishing. Mars in Virgo invigorates stamina, pushing us toward change even though Saturn is encouraging us to stand still. Neptune in Aries illuminates our fears — even making us somewhat delulu in our ways of thinking.
During this new moon, there will be pushback from others and we might not want to see the truth. We'll take matters into our own hands, which could lead to arguments. Tempers are at a fever pitch, so don’t poke people or engage in drama. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s in your best interests.
The day before the New Moon, during the Waning Crescent Moon, Jupiter connects with the sun in Cancer, while both planets share a minor frustration with Pluto in Aquarius. This might make you feel powerful, strong, and able to take on the world. Conversely, it can lead to situations that evoke jealousy and fury. Choose your battles wisely. Not partaking in potentially stressful matters is an option, even if it means having an ego hit. Mercury in Cancer aspects the centaur Chiron in Aries, which can help us heal from the day. Going into the New Moon with this energy is useful because it can allow us to start afresh with others and ourselves.
The day after the New Moon, during the Waxing Crescent Moon, Mercury in Cancer and Uranus in Taurus offer a fresh perspective. The Cancer sun and Mars in Virgo energize our auras. Venus in Taurus links up with the Nodes of Destiny, offering us a choice in how we want to partner. Also, Mercury enters Leo, making communication heartfelt and intense. Something to note is that Mercury begins its pre-retrograde shadow in Leo on June 30th, with the retrograde beginning on July 18th. If you manifest this week, make sure to do so before the pre-retrograde zone begins to ensure that they stick. Knowing these aspects is key because we are bringing in information insight. This New Moon will be tough, but remember you will be gaining control and confidence the following day.
Although it may be challenging to comprehend the takeaway from the New Moon in Cancer immediately, the goal is to live and let live. Because only time will tell how people choose to behave in the future, we can only give them (and ourselves) the chance to begin again. Most importantly, we must allow ourselves to transcend, grow, and evolve from the knowledge and wisdom the New Moon gives us. Forgetting is hard, but forgiving ourselves and others is vital. Don’t look back in anger.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT