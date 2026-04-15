The New Moon In Aries Is Here — & A Shift Is Coming Your Way
Mark your calendars: The first New Moon of spring occurs on April 17th, in the fiery sign of Aries, offering a fresh start to our seasonal intentions. Now that the lunar cycle is beginning, we can set our dreams in motion. It's an excellent time to focus on personal goals, listen to our hearts, and do what feels right on a soulful level. We aren't listening to what others say or suggest, but instead giving light and energy to our visions. No one can stand in the way of our happiness — if they do, then they will receive a reckoning.
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Aries is a sign of boldness, which is why we mustn't let fear hold us back in manifesting our desires during the New Moon. If there is an inkling of hesitance, then we should assess the reasons why with a fine tooth comb. Our intuition might be trying to tell us something that we are unable to see, since we are moving forward at a fast pace. While slowing down is not feasible because Aries moves through prophets at top speed, taking a hot minute to reflect on the past, present, and future will be rewarding, as it’ll help us find a way forward.
The fixed star Alpherg aligns closely with the New Moon in Aries. This connection ensures success, but the ways in which we try to attain riches, wealth, and fame might be shady. In cosmic times like these, when an Aries stellium (a cluster of planets in the same zodiac sign) sweeps the sky, we act impulsively without thinking about the repercussions of our behavior. The ego-centric sun, emotional moon, communicative Mercury, Mars, austere Saturn, imaginative Neptune, and the healing centaur Chiron will all be in Aries at the time of the New Moon, making us more selfish and confident than usual. The flip side is that we’ll be short-sighted, so we may shoot our shot at an opportunity without thinking about how it'll affect us in the long term.
On occasion, Aries can let their temper get the better of them when they are frustrated. This lunation will heighten the sentiments on the 16th and the 18th, the days preceding and following the New Moon. With Mars in Aries coming together with Pluto in Aquarius, as well as Mercury and Neptune forming a conjunction in Aries on the 16th, we might find ourselves in a situation where confusing words or lies start a quarrel. In cases like this, it's best to take a step back and analyze the facts. Do not commit to any decisions until the 18th, when Mercury in Aries’ bond with Pluto in Aquarius exposes matters.
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Our intuition might be hindered during the New Moon, because the moon (which represents our instincts) is dark and inaccessible by sight. Not having its magic will make us unsure about people and our affairs — especially with the Mercury and Neptune conjunction on April 16th. Meditate on remaining calm before reacting and believing in something that may be inaccurate.
Fortunately, Chiron (the wounded healer robotically could not heal itself) gives power to the New Moon. We will rise above the setbacks and grow from the experience. This isn’t a moment when we’ll be a shrinking violet — the opposite will happen. We aren’t going to sit back and let matters consume us. Putting the work into transforming our psyches and making our personal situations develop healthily is pivotal. Even if people try to sabotage us or stand in our way, the good news is that they aren’t going to bring us down for long. We are survivors and born for this. As long as we are being honest and keeping our side of the street clean, we shall survive and thrive without any drama.
The lesson from the New Moon in Aries is that we have the chance to create the life we want. This is our time to shine.
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