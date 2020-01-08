Story from Beauty

12 Drugstore Makeup Products That Will Sell Out In 2020

aimee simeon
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
You don't always plan for a trip to the drugstore — who's to say when the nasty office cold will finally strike your desk area, or when your roommate's holiday houseguest will clear you straight out of toilet paper.
But if there's one time to calendar a dedicated visit to your local CVS or Target, it's this week. That's because tons of beauty brands are gearing up to drop their biggest launches of the year, and the lineup is better than ever.
Joining the cosmetic aisle are vibrant cream blushes to make your cheeks look just-kissed, loads of lip products in pillow-soft textures, and a new mascara that's bound to reach cult-favorite status.
Ahead, we rounded up the best drugstore launches of the year (so far). Toss your dried-up mascara, and barely-there lipstick bullet to make room for new faves — and maybe pick up some Dayquil while you're at it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series