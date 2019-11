You probably know what we’re talking about: possibly the most iconic of all the clog brands, Dankso. Long cherished by teachers, nurses, florists, stylists, and pretty much anyone else that logs long days on their feet ( or bikes ); Dankso’s classic “Professional” style fits rights in with its more new-fangled, trend-driven brethren. And this week, it released a new colorway that secures its position as queen bee of this coterie: a spot-on leopard print rendered in a fall-friendly suede . We’re going to have zero issues fitting this wild style into the rotation this fall. Click below to shop the new release, along with some classic faves that we also recommend.