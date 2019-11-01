It’s no secret that these days, the fashion world has a well-documented and seemingly unquenchable appetite for clogs. From lusted-after cool-girl styles from No. 6 to an under-$100, Shopping team-endorsed Amazon find from MIA, there’s seemingly a clog for every taste, budget, and lifestyle. As is often the case with the ebb and flow of trends, there’s one heritage brand that’s been trustily turning out the same silhouette for decades, and has happily gotten swept up in the wave of this footwear’s precipitous popularity. (A rising tide lifts all boats, ya know?)
You probably know what we’re talking about: possibly the most iconic of all the clog brands, Dankso. Long cherished by teachers, nurses, florists, stylists, and pretty much anyone else that logs long days on their feet (or bikes); Dankso’s classic “Professional” style fits rights in with its more new-fangled, trend-driven brethren. And this week, it released a new colorway that secures its position as queen bee of this coterie: a spot-on leopard print rendered in a fall-friendly suede. We’re going to have zero issues fitting this wild style into the rotation this fall. Click below to shop the new release, along with some classic faves that we also recommend.
