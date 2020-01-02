For some people, January 1st is just another day. For others, it's a chance to turn over a new leaf with healthier eating, better money management, and countless other resolutions. But for a special few, it marks an opportunity for change so important, that it deserves a meaningful tattoo to mark the new beginning.
Whether it's a carefully-crafted mantra or indescribable feeling that will light your path in 2020, there's no better time to hold yourself accountable with fresh body art. So whether you're adding to your growing collection of ink on a whim, or if you're in the market for your first piece, the act of immortalizing your 2020 mission is incredibly powerful.
As you reflect on your intentions for the new year, we've rounded up some intentional tattoos, ahead.