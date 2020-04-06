Like almost every other television genre, travel shows don't feature many diverse hosts. Netflix is home to series that fall into this trap — which is no surprise because there are so many out there — but the streaming service also offers several travel shows with unique perspectives.
If you're in need of an escape, we selected five travel shows available for streaming on Netflix that present point-of-views that are a bit different than the norm. We found shows that are hosted by women and people of color, as well as series that approach travel from a different angle, concentrating on homes, hotels, food, art, and more. Take a look ahead for our selections.