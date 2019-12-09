Add These Christmas Movies On Netflix To Your Marathon List

The holidays are here, and Netflix has you covered. Since the success of A Christmas Prince, the streaming site has jumped wholeheartedly into the holiday movie genre. They've gone above and beyond with everything from anime to comedy to cooking shows — all with a seasonal twist.
The lineup includes holiday classics like Love Actually and The Grinch, as well as oodles of new Netflix originals. Some of the best Christmas movies from the past few decades are on Netflix for your streaming pleasure. A Christmas Prince is even getting another sequel this year, and the fictional country of Aldovia, a new Christmas prince or princess.
Make your hot cocoa. Get your fuzziest blanket ready. Park on the couch for a perfect holiday marathon, courtesy of Netflix.