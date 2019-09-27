Raise your hand if you've ever used your partner's parents' HBO Go log-in. Or Netflix, maybe? And then — keep your hand raised if you've kept that username/password combo logged into your computer for long after your breakup. Breaking up is hard to do, and harder still when you share an Amazon Prime account.
So we wanted to know: Do you still use an ex's log-in info? How 'bout an ex's dad's new wife's daughter's? Read on for seven firsthand accounts of the messiness that can ensue when Netflix and chill becomes Netflix...alone. And if you have a story of your own, submit it here for a chance to be featured on our site.