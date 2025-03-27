Neptune In Aries Is Here — & Your Edgier Feelings Will Emerge

The future is still to be written, but based on the past, we can assess that Neptune in Aries will bring sweeping advances that will augment the scientific and artistic community. We will begin to assert ourselves in order to advance. The caveat is that others will fight back, too; therefore, we’ll have to protect ourselves and those we care about at any cost. The flip side is that we will aim to find a middle ground in lieu of the madness to evolve and not repeat the same mistakes. Although Neptune in Aries is quick to argue, it also is fast to apologize and move forward. The lesson is that we do not have to speak the last word to make a point. Our actions and ideals are more powerful than words.