Neptune In Aries Begins It’s 14-Year Transit — & You’ll Experience Great Change
Elusive and empathetic Neptune is re-entering Aries on January 26th, offering us a second chance to understand the journey ahead. This time around, we’ll go full throttle in Aries to find our path until March 2039. The nearly 14-year transit is augmenting the world and our lives.
To understand how transit affects us, it's essential to look to the past to gain a clearer perspective. When Neptune was previously in Aries, we've seen reformation, uprisings, and advancements in society, particularly in the medical and scientific fields. Empires have risen, and others have fallen in history when Neptune has been in Aries. To sum it up, the good comes with its challenges — that is how Neptune rolls.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Last year, Neptune made a quick entrance into Aries from March 30th to October 22nd, then moonwalked back into Pisces. In questionable times, people have sometimes turned to mysticism to give them a sense of control and order amidst the political chaos. Spiritual Neptune urges us to take action to change our lives by any means possible. We can expect more magic until 2039.
One of the most important astrological transits of the year occurs on February 20th, when Neptune and Saturn link up in Aries. This planetary connection is set to bring sweeping changes to the collective, ushering in a new state of mind. A new era of creativity, innovation, and societal transformation is unfolding. The 1989 Neptune and Saturn conjunction in Sagittarius coincided with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the onset of the Velvet Revolution. Although the alignment of these two celestial entities occurs approximately every 36 years, it has been centuries since they last came together in Aries. The once-in-a-lifetime alignment of Neptune and Saturn in Aries is making our dreams a reality, as long as we approach our progress with pragmatism and remain committed to the cause.
Take note: July is going to be a stellar month for Neptune in Aries! Neptune and Uranus in Gemini harmonize on July 15th, changing the way we communicate with others. Neptune and Jupiter in Leo gently touch each other on July 20th, enhancing our compassion and artistry. Neptune and Pluto in Aquarius spark each other up on July 25th, rebirthing our ideology with novel perspectives. We’ll use our voice to fight authoritative forces and trust our intuition to guide us through challenging situations and choices.
The following 13 years are going to intensify the effects of Neptune in Aries. But 2026 is going to bring us into a higher state of consciousness. We have until 2039 to figure out our next steps. For now, we must prioritize ourselves. We hold the ultimate power over our own success. Don’t forget that!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT