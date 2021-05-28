How I’m Making The Interior Design Industry More Black

While the commute from where she worked in New York City to New Jersey, with a newborn at home, played a part in her decision to leave her corporate position, there was also a lack of fulfillment that she began to feel seven years into her career. "It was an all-around realization of like, 'Damn, this whole career that I've built, I have to give up because I just don't feel like it fulfills me," she recalls. "It was one of those pivotal moments in my life where I felt like I was at the top, and then at the same time, I felt like I was all the way at the bottom."