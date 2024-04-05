We Tried Naturium’s Bestselling Products & They Are All Under $35 At Target

When it comes to affordable skincare, we really are living in the best timeline. We’ve got drugstore heroes such as CeraVe and Garnier, which offer everyday essentials without breaking the budget. Meanwhile, trailblazers like The Ordinary have turned the whole industry on its head with an array of reasonably priced, results-driven products anchored by active ingredients like retinal and hyaluronic acid. While there are already plenty of affordable beauty brands in the mix, there is one relative newcomer that has produced one hit after the next: Naturium.
The Californian beauty brand — founded by entrepreneur and YouTube creator Susan Yara — has been a hugely popular over at Target's beauty section (the brand was acquired by e.l.f. in 2023). The lineup of serums, moisturizers, body washes and lotions are rich in active ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, and nothing in the whole lineup exceeds $35. In other words, if you love The Ordinary, you will absolutely want to stock up on Naturium, too.
Ahead, we’ve polled our team on their favorite Naturium products to help you nail down the ones most worth your money.
