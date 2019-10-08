When you're a student, homecoming may as well be award season. It's the one time of year where the biggest events go down on campus and you and your friends are the stars. Much like the red carpet, it's the perfect time to be extra with your dance moves, outfits, and beauty looks.
But planning a homecoming hairstyle that is both functional and attention-grabbing requires some planning — especially when your hair is natural. Classic styles, like wash-and-gos and twist-outs, are no-fail options to take you from kickbacks to football games. But if you want to change up your signature look, there are plenty of ways to take advantage — just click ahead for inspo.