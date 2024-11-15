As someone with thick, dry, and coarse 3C curls, I can confidently say that the right products (and even advice) are hard to come by — and it's because most of them just aren't made with our unique hair types and textures in mind. And as a beauty editor who has tried almost everything at this point, from the most expensive salon brands to the affordable drugstore ones, I've learned that the $$$ ones don't always mean they're the most effective.