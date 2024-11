When it comes to keeping your curls fresh, hydrated, and defined between wash days, Rodriguez has it down to a science. “I think this is something a lot of curly girls struggle with,” she said. “The secret is, you have to apply your products when your hair is soaking wet. When you do this, it’s sealing the moisture into your hair. My wash-and-go routine consists of the Pomegranate & Honey Detangling Conditioner and then I use the Pomegranate & Honey Mousse and the Pomegranate & Honey Custard . You apply these while [your hair is] wet and then you can diffuse your hair which locks in the moisture. I truly don’t have to do anything else to my hair until I rewash it.”