So, what exactly has my hair been missing since I’ve been skipping my hair-steaming treatments? What happens to our hair when we steam it and how does it promote scalp and hair health? “When we steam the hair and scalp the moist heat from the steam will open the cuticle to allow the moisture to enter the cortex, (protein fiber) of the hair,” explained consultant trichologist, Eva Proudman, a hair and scalp specialist with over 20 years’ experience. “The hair is made up of 10% water and it is often dehydration that causes dry dull brittle hair so, as such, the steam is a great way to counteract this. Steaming will also really help to ‘decongest’ the scalp,” she added. Proudman explained to Unbothered that hair steaming when used in conjunction with a deep conditioning mask or therapy ointment has the potential to help give hair added hydration and cleansing. Rose Ovensehi, Textured Hair Specialist and founder of natural hair brand Flora & Curl also extolled the virtues of hair steaming and explained, “[Hair steaming] allows for better absorption of treatments, oils, and masks and helps them to penetrate deeper into the hair fiber for maximum hydration and moisturization. The process causes the cuticle to gently swell and lift to then become deeply infused with water and treatments.”