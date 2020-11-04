Kinks, coils, and silk presses — oh my. Natural hair, as we've come to embrace and protect it, comes in many forms. During a time of salon closures and uncertainty, the #naturalhair movement has continued to circulate; bringing a sense of community among women who are embracing their birth-given tresses for the first time. But, it's still tough to find a gift guide that will serve you well during the holiday season. With dry shampoos and perms aside, I (your Lifestyle Writer who both shops for a living and exists in the world as a natural-hair gal) am here to help you find all the natural-hair goods that are truly worth gift wrapping.
Whether it's a silk pillowcase for overnight protection, luxe satin-lined caps for style preservation, or bestselling blow dryers that spread heat easily among drenched locks, I've discovered it all. Ahead, find all 14 of these natural-hair gifts that are perfect for every braided to curly and kinky or straightened sister in your life.
