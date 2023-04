Natural Hair Brands Are Ditching The 1A-4C Hair Scale. Experts Say You Should Too

Despite the hair type chart’s popularity amongst hair stylists, brands and product developers, especially when aimed at the Black hair community, many have begun to question whether it is still relevant. Looking back, some of Walker’s advice to those with type 4 hair has been considered as “texturist." In an interview with Elle Magazine in 2011 , he said that, unlike 1A-3C hair which is characterized as straight, wavy, and looser hair textures, type 4 kinky hair has limited styling options. “That's the only hair type that I suggest altering with professional relaxing," he stated, also claiming that his advice was “based on how to best achieve strong, healthy hair." As a professional hair stylist who has worked with one of the most influential Black women in the media world, Walker’s comments are detrimental to Black women with kinkier hair textures who want to stay natural — especially given what we now know about the long-term health implications of regularly relaxing textured hair