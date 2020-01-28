Make Your Space Sparkle With These Green Cleaning Brands

Practicing self-care is the millennial version of the old adage, "treat your body as a temple." But what about our literal temples? If you're someone who already strives to live an all-natural life when it comes to pesticide-free food and non-synthetic skincare, then making an effort to use greener home cleaning products seems like the sensible next step.
According to the EPA, "Buying cleaners in concentrates with appropriate handling safeguards, and reusable, reduced, or recyclable packaging, reduces packaging waste and transportation energy." So, in line with this new year's resolutions, it's time to refresh our cleaning supplies with eco-friendly stock that benefits both our spaces and the environment. We hunted down the best home-cleaning brands that are either made with renewable resources or contain lower volumes of hazardous ingredients than their alternatives.
Click through to explore the brands delivering eco-friendly cleaning products that will make your 2020 space sparkle.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.