To further boost my blood circulation, I did some gentle neck stretching before oiling up my neck and shoulders and working the stone on my upper back. I used the shortest scalloped edge to scrap my neck, top to bottom. The two curved ends perfectly lined up with the muscles on both sides of my neck that tend to hurt the most after a day of desk work. I finished off the whole routine by tracing the tool down my trapezius muscles, then from my jawline to my collarbone on the front. My other hand was rested on the top of my head to get the angles right and keep my tool steady.