We are weeks deep into International Masturbation Month and have been celebrating in the only way we know how — with some serious self-love. From participating in a daily masturbation challenge to help us lift our libidos to spreading sex education and body positivity, our month has been stacked with pleasure. But Masturbation May hasn't quite reached its peak yet. We are still building (and building!) to the month's climax: International Masturbation Day. This Sunday, May 28 is the orgasmic holiday first started by retailer Good Vibrations in 1995, and we want to help R29 shoppers get prepped with some of the best deals out there.
Discounts are popping up at all our favorite retailers, giving shoppers no shortage of sex toy options to use on the big day. Many of the biggest names in the biz have been commemorating the holiday all month long, from Lovehoney's Masturbation May sale with toys up to 50% off to Tracy's Dog's vibrators up to 60% off, and even a rare 50% off at luxury vibrator brand LELO. But we know that choosing which toy best suits you (and which deal is the best) can be a little overwhelming. To help you get the most out of this auspicious holiday, we've combed through all the best deals and discounts to find the top-of-the-top sex toys in the most shopped categories that will take your day of self-pleasure to new orgasmic heights (and at even more orgasmic prices). There's really no better way to love yourself.
Discounts are popping up at all our favorite retailers, giving shoppers no shortage of sex toy options to use on the big day. Many of the biggest names in the biz have been commemorating the holiday all month long, from Lovehoney's Masturbation May sale with toys up to 50% off to Tracy's Dog's vibrators up to 60% off, and even a rare 50% off at luxury vibrator brand LELO. But we know that choosing which toy best suits you (and which deal is the best) can be a little overwhelming. To help you get the most out of this auspicious holiday, we've combed through all the best deals and discounts to find the top-of-the-top sex toys in the most shopped categories that will take your day of self-pleasure to new orgasmic heights (and at even more orgasmic prices). There's really no better way to love yourself.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Suction Vibrator On Sale
Named one of the R29 Editors' go-to sex toys, the Sila is a must-have for anyone who enjoys a suction vibrator. With its high-tech indirect stimulation technology and ultra-wide mouth, Sila offers a wide range of sensations to help coax you to orgasm — from gentle flutter to toe-curling, leg-twitching, earth-shattering pleasure. It's one of Lelo's tried-and-true staples that rarely goes on sale, so we'd be a fool not to recommend this one for your best masturbation day yet. Despite its slightly higher price, shoppers have said it turned them into luxury vibrator believers. Well worth its full price, it's even more pleasurable at 25% off.
If you've already shopped the Sila, there are some other notable suction vibrators below that will be sure to snatch your soul.
Best Oral Sex Vibrator On Sale
Those who are looking for a real-feel cunnilingus toy at a budget price, look no further. The Womanizer Starlet is a one-stop-vibrator for anyone who wants to replicate the feeling of oral sex without the hassle of a tongue or mouth that will tire out. In a recent review, one R29 writer wrote it was "one of the most realistic sensations" she'd had from a sex toy (especially combined with a dollop of her favorite lubricant). For a mere $35, pulling the trigger on this discreet sex toy is a no-brainer.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
If you've already shopped the Starlet, there are some other mindblowing licking and sucking oral sex toys below that will take your O to new heights.
Best Clitoral Vibrator On Sale
Called the "best clitoral vibrator" on the market by R29 shoppers and editors alike, the Sona 2 Cruise has remained a mainstay in our hearts (and clitorises) for well over a year now. The toy, which stimulates deep into the clitoris by using gentle sonic waves as well as vibrations, creates a clitorally mindblowing orgasm like nothing else you've ever felt. This one is not overhyped. Take our first-hand word for it — you won't believe the orgasm you'll be able to coax from your body until you try it.
If you've already purchased the Sona 2 Cruise, do yourself a solid and browse some of our favorite clitoral vibrators below.
shop 5 products
Best G-Spot Vibrator On Sale
You're going to want to hop to it with this deal on Lovehoney's best-selling rabbit vibrator. The We-Vibe Nova 2 has a ton of fabulous features that we can't get enough of: the adjustable shaft (to perfectly angle for maximum G-spot stimulation), the arced bunny ears (to make sure your clit gets some extra vibrations with every thrust), and the ability to connect to the newly improved We-Vibe app (which gives full remote capabilities, especially great for long-distance relationships). But to grab it at 50% off??? That's a perk we can't pass up.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Already have the Nova 2? Browse our top favorite G-Spot vibrators to choose from that hit the spot (and then some).
shop 5 products
Best Dual-Stimulating Vibrator On Sale
We've long been fans of the incredible vibrators at Tracy's Dog, and the Juicy is no exception. This dual-stimulating vibrator is similar to its OG (which is responsible for making us black out from pleasure multiple times!), but instead of the suction nozzle, its clitoral stimulation is distributed via a small flicking, licking tongue extension. Combined with internal stimulation that rubs up against the back side of your clitoris, it's a 360-degree orgasmic experience that cannot be missed, especially for under $30.
Don't worry if you've already added Juicy to your sex toy box. Below, we've picked a few of our favorite dual-stimulating vibrators that give us a perfectly blended orgasm every time.
shop 5 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.