We are weeks deep into International Masturbation Month and have been celebrating in the only way we know how — with some serious self-love. From participating in a daily masturbation challenge to help us lift our libidos to spreading sex education and body positivity, our month has been stacked with pleasure. But Masturbation May hasn't quite reached its peak yet. We are still building (and building!) to the month's climax: International Masturbation Day. This Sunday, May 28 is the orgasmic holiday first started by retailer Good Vibrations in 1995, and we want to help R29 shoppers get prepped with some of the best deals out there.Discounts are popping up at all our favorite retailers, giving shoppers no shortage of sex toy options to use on the big day. Many of the biggest names in the biz have been commemorating the holiday all month long, from Lovehoney's Masturbation May sale with toys up to 50% off to Tracy's Dog's vibrators up to 60% off , and even a rare 50% off at luxury vibrator brand LELO. But we know that choosing which toy best suits you (and which deal is the best) can be a little overwhelming. To help you get the most out of this auspicious holiday, we've combed through all the best deals and discounts to find the top-of-the-top sex toys in the most shopped categories that will take your day of self-pleasure to new orgasmic heights (and at even more orgasmic prices). There's really no better way to love yourself.