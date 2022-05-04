This Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with 33K Amazon Reviews Made My Face Feel Bouncy

By now, I'm sure you're aware that among the tens of thousands of goodies on Amazon, occasionally a product shines through that makes you wonder how you lived without it up until now. Members of the R29 shopping squad have gone through this discovery journey — whether it's unearthing the ultimate dead-skin solution or finding a collagen cream worth swooning over, there seems to be a never-ending well of usefulness to be found within the retail behemoth's virtual aisles. I, too, have recently stumbled upon retail gold: a multi-use, nano ionic facial steamer.
I initially bought the steamer while fighting the omicron variant of Covid-19. My Nigerian mother urged me to purchase it, with the hopes that some good ole fashioned traditional medicine practices would relieve some symptoms, I had such as nasal congestion and a runny nose. The exhaustion I was battling during my illness prevented me from using the device at the time, but I recently got acquainted with the steamy beauty device, and discovered it was the perfect little dose of self-care. Even better, I’d say, for gifting the mother figure in your life — and thanks to its Prime status, it could still arrive in time for Mother’s Day if you order right this second.
First Impressions
The Pure Daily Care Nano Ionic Facial Steamer arrived promptly (within two days) after purchasing it online through the Amazon app. After I unboxed it, I noticed it looked just as pictured. It's roughly about the size of a smaller kitchen appliance. It was really easy to understand how it worked. The steamer has three different functions. It can serve as a towel warmer, a smaller room humidifier, and a facial steamer. There were a few sheets of paper, and I quickly located the one that explained how to use each function and read through it in a couple of minutes.
Using The Facial Steamer
The directions were very easy to understand. I filled the water container, and I inserted it back into place quickly. I turned the dial to "facial steamer" and probably within a minute or two steam started coming out of the main head. I positioned myself face as close to the steamer as I could while also avoiding being close enough to get scalded. I let the steam run over my face for about the length of a couple of YouTube videos (roughly 22-25 minutes) until the water was out. The steam came out in mostly an even spray/mist, but there were times when it was a little less and a little more steam coming out. As for the steam itself: it felt so luxurious wafting over my face. It had a relaxing impact on me, and it was ultra-moisturizing too, so much so that my skin felt bouncy after. I felt the difference in the plumpness of my face, and it bestowed a bit of a glow. There wasn't ever a moment where my face was dripping wet. It was moderate pacing and the amount never felt excessive. I was curious how simple vaporized water could have such a glorious impact on my skin, and I figured the handy dandy product description was a great place to start for more info on this beauty wonder.
According to the brand, the steamer uses “nano-ionic” steam, “combining a conventional heating element with a new ultrasonic vaporizer to produce nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles.” This ionically infused steam, says Pure Daily Care, “is up to 10 [times] more effective in penetrating the skin” with the benefits of steam, which helps open pores and loosen embedded dirt that can cause blemishes.
My newfound face elasticity made more and more sense considering the science of nano steamers and ion particles. With over 33,000 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars, other reviewers seemed to be having a glow-up similar to my own. One reviewer exclaimed, "I love using this Nano Steamer! Gives a good amount of hot steam, which helps open up my pores for easy blackhead/whitehead extraction. I tried a different brand facial steamer before and was completely unsatisfied — it barely [emitted] any steam and wasn't hot enough. This Nano Steamer does exactly what it's supposed to do! It's almost like having a mini sauna at home."
To top it off, not only is the steamer really easy to use, it comes with a set of acne extraction tools as well. I personally don't trust myself to avoid causing harm to my skin with the extraction tools, so I won't be using those. However, I'm honestly so pleased with the results, and I didn't even get a chance to test drive the other features. This steamer really gives a whole new meaning to TLC. Since it is available through Amazon Prime for only $49.95, it makes the perfect affordable, last-minute gift as well — whether you’re still shopping for Mother’s Day or just want to treat yourself to a little self-care.
