“Nail Greenies” Are The BIAB Side Effect No One Warned Me About

The time it takes for green discoloration to grow out on nails depends on where it’s located. If it is situated lower down on the nail, it will likely take longer to grow out. In my case, the green discoloration affected two fingers and one thumb. Since it wasn't too low down, my nail has already grown out most of the green hue, leaving just a small patch behind. It's been just under a month since I had my BIAB removed, so my nails are growing out quickly.