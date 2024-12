The “clean girl” nail aesthetic has been one of the most enduring nail trends of the last couple of years but in 2025 we’ll see it go one step further with a focus on nail health. “Nail care is evolving, with a focus on health-conscious products that support and protect natural nails,” says Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse . “From breathable polishes to strengthening treatments, consumers are seeking out products designed to provide a nourishing, wellness-led experience that support natural nail growth.” Manucurist’s Active Glow in Raspberry, $19 , is a 2-in-1 treatment polish that leaves nails with a rosy sheen while nourishing them with sweet almond oil and raspberry extract.