Searching for a new and unique jewelry brand is like a treasure hunt. But when you finally stumble on one like NAiiA, it’s a reward. Perusing the Los Angeles brand’s selections is a delight — the treasure trove is filled with sparkling chains, glistening pearls, gemstones, and gold treats. NAiiA offers an assortment of women’s and men’s jewelry, and each handmade piece promises to elevate your look. The brand is particularly known for pieces that are easily layered and paired together for a cohesive and decadent style.
NAiiA primarily creates 14K gold-filled and 925 sterling silver jewelry. 14K gold-filled jewelry bridges the gap between expensive 14K solid gold and cheaper gold-plated jewelry. This results in a durable yet high-quality product. The brand’s gold and silver pieces are also water-resistant, tarnish-resistant, and hypoallergenic.
Perfect for gifting, NAiiA offers a mix of timeless classics and bold statement pieces, which your giftee is bound to fall in love with. The brand has several gift guides, including a Valentine’s Day assortment to help make last-minute shopping even easier. NAiiA is also offering a sweet Valentine’s Day sale with 15% off sitewide (automatically added at checkout) from now through February 6, along with free worldwide shipping on orders over $100. And if you opt for one of the bundles, you get an additional 10% off when you purchase two products or 15% off when you purchase three products.
Body Chains
Perhaps best known for its women’s body jewelry, NAiiA offers a range of dainty and feminine pieces. Its bestselling body chains, belly chains, bra chains, and hand chains are especially perfect for those who treat their accessories as the focal points of their outfits. These playful pieces can be layered and worn over outfits, underneath bathing suits and lingerie, or sans any clothing at all for equally bold and sensual looks.
Necklaces
Also popular for its layering necklaces, the brand has a very broad selection of styles across women’s and men’s jewelry. Opt for delicate or chunky chains, freshwater pearls, or gemstone beads. Or mix and match them for a unique, multi-dimensional moment.
Bracelets & Anklets
Rings & Earrings
If you’re looking for top-dollar, exquisite earrings, NAiiA has that. The brand’s divine drop earrings are perfect for saying “I love you” to your special someone. And if you’re looking for super affordable, wearable rings, NAiiA also has that. The gold, pearl, and beaded rings (and toe rings) are all sleek and simple styles for everyday wear.
