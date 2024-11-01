What Nadya Okamoto Wants This Holiday Season

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Call me crazy, but I love receiving functional gifts more than flowers. Flowers are gorgeous and a sweet gesture, but I will always find a thrill in unwrapping a gift that won’t die, that I can use often, and that may, even marginally, improve my quality of life. Functional gifts are even more special when they become additions to your life or routine that you didn’t even know you wanted — the type of thing you’d probably never think to buy for yourself, but once you have it, you can’t imagine life without it.
When my boyfriend and I first started dating, I remember I gave him some recommended guardrails just ahead of the holidays: (1) Don’t get me skin care. I love my skin-care routine, but I know what I like, and I’m not looking to add or change up my product set; (2) Jewelry and clothing is off the table because I like the shopping experience and trying things on before I buy them; and (3) Experiences are the only exception to gifts that have an expiration date. These guardrails help me mitigate clutter in my house, while also encouraging my boyfriend to focus his gift-giving efforts on things that will enhance my daily life. I also keep his personal guardrails top-of-mind when it’s my turn to do gift-giving (he also hates clutter) — and what’s more romantic than that?!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It’s a system that works for us, and we’ll be doing the same thing this year. So, as a coffee-drinking recovering girlboss who loves her sleep and her dog, these are a few gifts that I’d love to receive (some of which he’s actually gotten me in the past and that I cherish).
For Regular Red Light Therapy Users
This travel-size mini comes with me on every overnight trip. Does red light therapy work? I’m convinced, from my own research and experience, that it absolutely does. I started getting adult acne breakouts a few years ago that involve a constant flow of new blackheads on my cheekbones. I usually perform my own extractions (I know, not dermatologist recommended), which require some extra healing. When I use my red light mask daily, I feel like I don’t scar as easily. And I am not missing a day of this ritual just because I’m on the road!
For the Coffee Drinkers
An AeroPress coffee and espresso-style maker. It works similarly to a French press, but the taste and consistency is much more like an espresso. My boyfriend bought one for us last year, and it absolutely changed our game — to the point that I actually travel with one now. Coffee bills can add up, so elevating your coffee game at home is a very worthwhile investment.
For The Aesthete
Since I’m a big coffee and tea drinker, I’m looking to elevate the aesthetic of my kitchen appliances, and these two are on top of my list. First is this Smeg kettle. It’s such a vibe, and I actually just gifted myself the bright red one. It has a super cute retro look, and works like any other electric kettle.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
For The Aesthete (Again)
From an aesthetic and functionality POV, I’d love an Our Place Wonder Oven, which is both an air fryer and a toaster. I’m a fan of both appliances on their own, but this would save me some counter space in a small city apartment — and it also comes in some cute colors.
For the Sleep Lovers
This weighted blanket with a removable cover. I sweat in my sleep, so having a washable cover that is removable is a necessity.
For Those Who Need a Little Help Relaxing
This massage gun is a fixture in my routine, especially on days that I go for a long run. Again, massages can get pricey, so this is a more affordable option.
For On-The-Go Phone Addicts
This is my favorite portable charger because it has multiple built-in ports. I previously carried around the type of portable charger that still needed an actual cord to be attached to charge my phone or laptop, but this one? Has all the cords and plugs I need for my phone, laptop, Airpods, and even my digital camera. And as a content creator, I’ve tried many portable chargers, so trust me.
For The Homebodies
At the top of my personal list right now — and I’m dropping some very obvious hints to my boyfriend — is this cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner. I am a total homebody, and taking care of my home is a serious form of self-care.
For The City Dwellers
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I have multiple air purifiers in my home, and I have a few more rooms that still need one. The city air is not…the cleanest. And it’s also very satisfying to change the air filters every six months and see just how much they have protected your lungs.
For the Self-Care Girlies
This at-home cupping set is a must-have. Cupping treatments — which I find relieves muscle soreness — can get quite expensive, but I spoke with one of my acupuncturists, who shared that doing cupping at home comes with minimal risks, and so much benefit.
For The Green Girlies
I’m trying to switch to these plastic-free dishwasher tablets and green up my kitchen habits going into 2025, for the benefit of my health and our planet.
Nadya Okamoto is the co-founder of August, a lifestyle period brand working to reimagine periods to be powerful. She is also the author of the book Period Power: A Manifesto for the Menstrual Movement, and founder and former executive director of the nonprofit organization PERIOD. Outside of her work in the menstrual health space, Okamoto is also a social media creator with over 4 million followers on TikTok.