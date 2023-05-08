These MZ Wallace Bags Are Our New Favorite Travel Companions

Welcome to Travel Week, a seven-day stretch where we celebrate our wanderlust with the best buys on everything from stylish packing cubes to keep you organized to once-in-a-lifetime vacations. Whether you’re planning a local staycation or traveling across the world, adventure awaits. Away we go!
Summer is approaching and so are travel plans. And no, you don't have to take a flight to somewhere exotic to get excited. We're hyped for our upcoming staycations and short weekend trips. And for trips like that, we don't necessarily want to bring heavy, hard-case luggage with us. That's why we on the R29 Shopping team were excited to test out the renowned lightweight travel bags that MZ Wallace offers.
NYC accessories label MZ Wallace sells a range of classic and luxurious bags (quiet luxury, anyone?) that are as fashionable as they are functional. But the brand's MVP products are found in its Essentials Collection, which has seven versatile styles. And those styles also happen to be travel-friendly pieces, from a weekender bag to a backpack to a fanny pack. This collection features the brand's quilted nylon fabric, which is made from recycled water bottles, that's eco-friendly, durable, and lightweight. Plus, most of the classically designed pieces are spacious and have tons of compartments to make packing easier.
To help you find the perfect bag for your upcoming ventures, we tried four MZ Wallace bags to see just how versatile they are for our various travel needs. Read our honest reviews of the MZ Wallace Essentials Collection below.
"I won’t say that I was shocked by the quality or attention to detail that was put into this MZ Wallace tote bag, but I will say I was super-impressed by it. I was initially attracted to the brand’s signature quilted fabric, but it just kept getting better and better as I discovered all of the compartments, leather details (on zippers, the detachable shoulder strap, and protective feet), and much more. This large tote has a whopping 11 pockets along with a luggage sleeve and three detachable pouches, which made storing smaller items like my makeup and toiletries much more organized.
"It's also sooo spacious, allowing me to comfortably pack my aforementioned toiletries, several outfits, a pair of slippers, and my laptop for a weekend trip. And what made this piece even better for me is that it's not an average tote bag with a tapered, open top, in which everything would inevitably fall out. Instead, there’s a fabric cover that zippers up and is as wide as the bottom of the bag, offering as much space as possible. Overall, I’m so happy with this bag — and its beautiful creamy color — and will be using it for short trips this spring and summer." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I don’t like to call myself an overpacker, but I’m certainly not someone who ever lets something I might need on vacation stay home for the duration of my trip. And after years of finding myself disappointed by various weekender bags that pretend they’re going to be able to fit all of my stuff, I’ve finally found one that can handle the heat. Enter the MZ Wallace Travel Jim. The bag is incredibly capacious but doesn’t feel huge to carry; I’m 5’3”, and it’s totally manageable to carry, even when stuffed to the brim. The bag, which has both shoulder straps and a crossbody one, is super-lightweight, meaning it doesn’t do what the vast majority of other weekenders do: Leave me with bruises when I try to use them for their intended purpose.
"The bag also features a ton of useful pockets, including an interior zippered pocket divided into individual compartments and two non-zippered interior pockets, a deep exterior pocket that secures with a magnetic closure, and a zippered trolley compartment, which allows it to easily attach to a suitcase’s adjustable handle. One of my favorite features, however, is the removable zippered internal bag, which is perfect for keeping dirty clothes or a pair of shoes separate from the rest of your gear. And as for the fabric the bag is made of? While the black hue I chose doesn’t really show dirt, to begin with, both the exterior and gray interior can be wiped down with water, making it easy to keep the bag looking pristine." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I’ve recently switched over to the tote bag life for commuting and work as opposed to a backpack, but this MZ Wallace style may convert me back. The pessimist in me immediately assumed it wouldn’t be able to fit a lot, but I was, of course, wrong. It fits my laptop and charger, headphones, planner, bento box, and reusable water bottle — and that’s just on the inside! There’s also a large front pocket as well as a back pocket that can be unzipped from the bottom to serve as a luggage sleeve and two side water bottle/umbrella pockets.
"It’s also so comfortable to carry since it’s super-lightweight and has cushioned straps that don’t dig into my shoulders. And while it’s a great option for work, I can also see myself using this on a plane as my personal item since it fits so much without getting too bulky." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"Do you enjoy bringing significantly too much makeup on your vacations? I sure do! And that’s one of my biggest gripes about most makeup bags: they’re simply too small to carry a makeup palette or any practically-sized toiletry item.
"I tried the MZ Wallace Metro Clutch as a toiletry bag and, much like my experience with the Travel Jim, was pleasantly surprised by just how much it could hold. It easily held a toothbrush, toothpaste, a contacts case, a small bottle of contact solution, and various makeup items without being so stuffed it couldn’t zip — and much like its weekender counterpart, the fabric is feather-light and won’t add a ton of weight to your weekender or luggage. One of the nicest things about this piece, however, is how versatile it is. Don’t want to bring a separate purse with you on your trip? The Metro Clutch is cute enough (and large enough) to work as a handbag, with plenty of space for a phone and small wallet." —Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
MZ Wallace Essentials Collection
