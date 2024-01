Lovers, Rejoice: Mystery Vibe Is Taking Up To $90 Off Its Award-Winning Vibrators For Valentine’s Day

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission. Valentine's Day sales on sex toys are popping up faster than we can keep track. From PinkCherry's 80% Off Sale with viral vibrators like the Satisfyer Pro down to a mere $20 to Lelo's luxury vibrators being discounted up to 50%, there are no shortage of options for self-love this holiday season. And now you can add another worthy sale to the list. Right now through Mystery Vibe will be takingall its award-winning sex tech. If you're unfamiliar with Mystery Vibe, now is the perfect time to explore their unique inventory. The brand only has six vibrators to its name, but each one has been developed and perfected by sexual health experts and medical experts to not only dole out mass amounts of pleasure but also address sexual dysfunction including pelvic or penetration pain, arousal disorder, and erectile dysfunction. Their benefits have landed them FDA approval to be labeled a medical device, meaning that you can use your HSA/FSA bucks to purchase them.Because of their cutting-edge science-backed technology and fancy awards, these luxury vibrators don't run cheap (most are upwards of $200!), so grabbing them at 30% off is no slouch, and we'd be remiss if we didn't tell you about each toy so you can decide which one could be best for your sexual health needs. Keep reading to get our takes, as well as pleased customers' thoughts on each vibrator.