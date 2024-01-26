Lovers, Rejoice: Mystery Vibe Is Taking Up To $90 Off Its Award-Winning Vibrators For Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day sales on sex toys are popping up faster than we can keep track. From PinkCherry's 80% Off Sale with viral vibrators like the Satisfyer Pro down to a mere $20 to Lelo's luxury vibrators being discounted up to 50%, there are no shortage of options for self-love this holiday season. And now you can add another worthy sale to the list. Right now through February 21, Mystery Vibe will be taking 30% off all its award-winning sex tech. If you're unfamiliar with Mystery Vibe, now is the perfect time to explore their unique inventory. The brand only has six vibrators to its name, but each one has been developed and perfected by sexual health experts and medical experts to not only dole out mass amounts of pleasure but also address sexual dysfunction including pelvic or penetration pain, arousal disorder, and erectile dysfunction. Their benefits have landed them FDA approval to be labeled a medical device, meaning that you can use your HSA/FSA bucks to purchase them.
Because of their cutting-edge science-backed technology and fancy awards, these luxury vibrators don't run cheap (most are upwards of $200!), so grabbing them at 30% off is no slouch, and we'd be remiss if we didn't tell you about each toy so you can decide which one could be best for your sexual health needs. Keep reading to get our takes, as well as pleased customers' thoughts on each vibrator.
This is the only toy from Mystery Vibe's lineup that I own, but it's impressed me thoroughly with its versatility and high-quality pleasure. As you can see from the picture, Crescendo is a body-adapting vibrator, meaning that it can curve/bend/fold into infinite positions, based on the angles, pressure, and stimulation you prefer. What makes it truly special, though, are its six (yes, six!!!!) motors, which give way to 16 intensities and unlimited patterns. I was worried that I would be too overwhelmed with options to find the best way to use Crescendo, but it was for naught. The device has its own app, which it connects to via Bluetooth, which makes it easy to figure out exactly which pattern/intensity/configuration works best for your own body. As someone who uses a lot of sex toys with similarly feeling vibrations, I was so impressed by Crescendo, and I find myself going back to it again and again to experiment with different sensations. Sometimes, I'll use the broader side for a slower build, while other times I want to just knock one out, and I'll use it in its curved shape for simultaneous G-spot and clitoral stimulation. Don't be intimidated by this one — especially if you want to unlock new levels of sexual exploration and pleasure. It's a master at what it does. Among its other desirable attributes are a two-hour play time, a booklet of how to use it both solo and partnered, and waterproofing for extra-wet fun. Over 1,000 reviewers agree, as Crescendo currently boasts a 4.6 star rating on the site.
If Crescendo had a younger sibling, Poco would be it. This flexible vibrator has the same body-adapting abilities as Crescendo, making it excellent for both clitoral and G-spot stimulation, all while fitting in the palm of your hand. In fact, it's so small and flexible that happy reviewers love to shape it and wear it, creating a hands-free pleasure experience (in case you need your hands for other things, which... don't we all?). Discreet and compact are two words that come up again and again in Poco's nearly 800 reviews. "The best pocket vibrator on the market by far," exclaims one reviewer, while another boasts that it hit all the right spots with ease. "The vibrations will send you to heaven and back," she writes.
According to Mystery Vibe's research, 9 out of 10 women need external stimulation to get aroused. When we think of external stim, we typically think only of the clitoris, but this device gets the whole vulva involved to help you reach maximum levels of arousal (and desired wetness for a more comfortable stimulation). Legato, Mystery Vibe's newest, is the world's first flexible external vibrator, which builds upon Crescendo's award-winning technology to create something specifically for people who have a harder time with arousal or dryness. Using four motors, Legato delivers 360 degrees of stimulation all over your labia, vulva, and clit. Because of its unique band-like shape, it's especially useful for people who need help with arousal during penetration and won't interfere or need to be held, like many bullets that offer the same function. One delighted reviewer admits that it "rekindled our sex life after 30 years of marriage," while another says, "it's just so much fun to use."
Fingering fans will want to try out Molto, an ultra-slim vibrator that's no bigger than the width of an index finger. Like a finger, Molto is able to bend and curve to adapt to your body, finding the exact right angle. Because of it's narrow tip, it's perfect for someone who wants to dabble in anal stimulation for the first time. Fans of Molto love that the wide base makes it easy to grasp and use, even in the dark, and many use it for partnered play as well as solo. Interested in trying out double penetration? Molto's got you covered. We also recommend it for any kind of internal stimulation, as the shape and vibration mimic manual manipulation extremely well.