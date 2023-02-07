How A Model’s Decades-Long Breakfast Obsession Launched An Oatmeal Brand

"It took me almost five years to get into Whole Foods. It is a long cycle. You have to be very patient. I think when you're too young, a lot of times they'll be like, 'You don't have enough market share. People don't know your product. What makes us believe that you're actually going to sell a lot and hit the minimums that we expect for each category?' That's kind of how it looks on the back end. It's really all on the brand to raise awareness, product trials, in-store sampling, the demos. We do a lot of that."