More from My Style

Inside An L.A. Fashion Vet's Laurel Canyon Retreat
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
Stylish Living After 40 Days Of Dating
You've heard of 40 Days of Dating, right? We mean, it's kinda impossible that you haven't by this point. Short recap: Two longtime friends in New York,
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
XO's With Writer Nicolette Mason
It's really a crying shame that there aren't at least two dozen more Nicolette Masons in the publishing world. Maybe if we did have a sudden influx of
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
A Sandal-Making Babe Shows Off Her Dreamy Cabin And Design Studio
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 25.] While many of us dream of escaping the city for a slice of country life, sandal-making beauty
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Celebrity Beauty
Inside The Super-Fly World Of Wah Nails Founder Sharmadean Reid
It’s fair to say Sharmadean Reid, superstar stylist and founder of Wah Nails, knows a thing or two about fashion. Her Hackney flat is testament to that.
by
Emily London
Celebrity Style
A Local Tech Babe Shows Off Her Swoon-Worthy Sonoma Abode
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 4, 2013.] When one thinks of a home in wine country, traditional structures with wooden rocking
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Designers
Take A Tour Of This Designing Duo's Covetable Crib And Closets
Parisa And Max Fowles-Pazdro are living proof that love can be found in the strangest of places. Trust, we've heard our fair share of love-at-first-sight
by
Sarah St. Lifer
My Style
1 Couple, 8 Looks: Meet The Eccentric Pair Behind The Polyamorous...
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 25.] Sometimes you can tell just by looking at someone that they've got so much more going on
by
Brenna Egan
My Style
E! Queen Catt Sadler Gives Great Face In Her Hancock Park Home
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 24, 2012.] It takes guts galore to work it in front of a camera, particularly as a style news
by
Brenna Egan
Celebrity Style
Meet Shelterblack's Valerie Killeen & Tour Her DIY-Savvy O.C. Digs
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 30.] When we had a hang sesh with Bleachblack's Kristin Reiter this summer, we were equally
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Celebrity Style
Tour An On-The-Rise Designer's Chic Dumbo Pad
UPDATE: Celebrate TGIF in style with Kate Ciepluch's dreamy BK abode. This story was originally published on March 15. For Kate Ciepluch, one surreal
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Los Angeles
Musical Muse: It Brit Lianne La Havas Is Blowing Up!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 4.] It's a pretty good sign that a crooner's got golden vocals if Stevie Wonder's showing up at the
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
24 Vintage-Centric Snaps Of Bravo's Duke Of Melrose
Consider all bets off for hump-day outings this spring! Starting this Wednesday, we officially have a standing hot date with our couch and Bravo. The
by
Brenna Egan
Living
London's Coolest Nightlife Pro Gives Us The Gentleman's Tour Of Soho
Finding Experimental Cocktail Club, the secret mixology den at 13A Gerrard Street in Chinatown, is no easy feat. But, once you spy the unmarked door
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
Band Of Outsiders’ Nicole Cari Models Her Smooth Minimalist Style
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on October 24.] When we spotted a dream catcher suspended above Nicole Cari's bed, we couldn't help but find
by
Brenna Egan
Celebrity Style
My Style: Director Melina Matsoukas Shows Off Her Sensational Sty...
If you've scoped a video by Beyoncé, Solange, Rihanna, Snoop, or Gaga (the list goes on and on) in the last five years, chances are, one ferociously chic
by
Brenna Egan
Living
Baker Katie Franklin Shows Off The Sweetest East London Spots
Having worked with the likes of Mulberry, Lanvin, Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana, House of Holland, and Fred Butler, Katie Franklin boasts a client
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
22 Snaps Of Limitless Style From
FLAUNT
Mag's Fashion Ed...
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on November 8.] Amidst all the noise pollution of "experts" and wannabe stylists in this town, once in a
by
Brenna Egan
Celebrity Style
Take A Look Inside Sophie Buhai's Intriguing, Eclectic Pad
When a high-profile designer sends a bottle of booze with details scrawled on a paper bag in lieu of a typical runway-invite, or better yet, declines
by
Brenna Egan
Celebrity Style
4 Cool Women Making 40 Fantastic
UPDATE: Judd Apatow's This Is 40 officially makes its debut today, and in honor of the movie we're pretty very excited about, we're revisiting our own
by
Christene Barberich
New York
Peep Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's Super-Luxe UES Apt
It may be difficult to imagine planning the Met Gala for Vogue, expanding Fashion Week to Lincoln Center, and running a consulting business that boasts
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
A Star Designer Invites Us Into Her Dreamy Little BK Cottage
Check one: You know you've made it if you have A. a successful line of handbags, B. a versatile ready-to-wear collection, or C. a really well-curated
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Los Angeles
Inside Designer Minnie Mortimer's Brentwood Palace
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 17.] Upon entering Minnie Mortimer's sunny, Brentwood abode, it's instantly apparent that apart
by
Brenna Egan
My Style
Inside Countess LuAnn's Chic UWS Apartment — C'est La Vie!
We watch reality television, like, all the time, so when we got invited over for an exclusive interview with Countess LuAnn at her home (yes the Countess
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
New York
My City, My Style: 2 Super-Luxe Editors Share Their NYC Hot Spots
With amazing style, a phenomenal work ethic, and an inspiring knack for innovation, it's no wonder that Ferebee Taube (who's worked as a brand consultant
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Los Angeles
Brad Goreski Models 4 Spring Looks — & Spills Some Serious Dish
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 8.] Full disclosure: We remember Brad Goreski from way back when, before the TV tear sheds and
by
Brenna Egan
New York
Inside Photog Poppy De Villeneuve's Quirky Fort Greene Brownstone
We like to consider ourselves champions of fabulous (and fabulously strong) women. Spying super-successful chicas kicking booty in the world while being
by
Seija Rankin
Fashion
Channeling The Queen: 60 Years Of Regal Style
No matter which corner of the globe you call home, it's hard to ignore the ongoing celebrations taking place in and around Buckingham Palace, and around
by
Gina Marinelli
