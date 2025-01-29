R29 MVP Awards: The Most Valuable Products Of 2024

Refinery29’s Most Valuable Product Awards spotlight the items that have seriously impressed us over the past year, from genius makeup and of-the-moment fashion to home essentials that make life better. And this time, we loved so many things, we couldn’t choose just 29. These winners are not only editor-vetted but also your favorites: We tallied the votes, pored over our anonymous shopping data and crunched all the numbers to determine the best of the best.

See last year’s honorees here, then scroll on for the latest must-buys, as judged by our team of shopping experts — and snapped up by you, our R29 readers. P.S. We’ve wrangled some exclusive promo codes to sweeten the deals if you’re inspired to treat yourself.

CLICK ON A CATEGORY BELOW TO LEARN MORE