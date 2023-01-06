As a female-founded, AAPI-owned, and sustainable brand, Dagne Dover is making serious waves in the travel space. Chic and sleek do not even begin to describe the Landon Carryall, its bestselling product. The lightweight neoprene carryall is made of 100% vegan material, and it comes in five sizes (fit for trips of different lengths) and nine beautiful shades, including Rye, my favorite limited-edition color. Each size comes with smart compartments and design details to fit all your travel necessities. The larger sizes offer a laptop carrier, a shoe bag, a dust bag, a leash for your keys, and zipper pockets galore. There is enough space to fit an extra pair of shoes along with multiple outfits. During one of my weekend getaways, I was able to cram 25 pounds of stuff into my Medium Landon — the size of a small dog — and fit it nicely under my airplane seat. This is truly the “Mary Poppins bag” of my dreams. Better yet, Refinery29 readers can take 20% off using the codefrom January 6 through January 9, 2023.Written by Becca Sax