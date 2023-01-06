Refinery29's Most Valuable Product Awards distinguishes 29 exceptional items we personally tested and approved to meet our standards of must-buy material over the past year.
Each of our MVPs was selected based on its status as both a top-shopped reader favorite and an editor-vetted pick from the previous 365 days. After weighing those standouts based on aesthetics, value, sustainability, inclusivity, and versatility, we chose goods that were unique to 2022, including a stylish travel bag you'll want to use on every trip, a "clitorally mind-blowing" vibrator, and a squishy stuffed seal that just wants to be loved. The awards serve as our gold star for the products that enhanced our lives, whether it was with a big bang or a tiny sparkle. Without further fanfare, we now present the 29 honorees — along with some exclusive deals we wrangled on them — below.
Advertisement
Founder Diarrha N’Diaye noticed a void in the market for that minimalist “no-makeup” makeup look meant for darker skin tones, and Ami Cole filled exactly that. The winning product is the brand’s Lip Oil Treatment, an oil-to-gloss formula that nourishes lips and adds a universally flattering non-sticky shine. Take your pick from these three shades: Excellence, the brand's signature rosy-brown shade; Bliss, a subtle light pink; and Reflection, a clear shade.
Featured In: 10 Black Owned-Beauty Brands That You're About to See Everywhere
Written by Mercedes Viera
Featured In: 10 Black Owned-Beauty Brands That You're About to See Everywhere
Written by Mercedes Viera
Maude's products aren't just pretty (though pretty they are). They're also quiet, affordable, and beginner-friendly while still being 100% effective. This kit has all the pleasure essentials in one incredible package: the three-speed Vibe (which nearly knocked me out with its second intensity) and its natural organic lube Shine. Together, this pair is unstoppable. "Word of advice: Even though it's water-resistant, be careful while testing out the higher levels in the shower. I was so overwhelmed by pleasure that I nearly slipped and broke my neck, my knees buckling as a quick and powerful orgasm hit me within a minute of my maneuvering."
Featured In: 8 Latinx-Made Products to Set the Mood This Valentine's Day
Written by Charlotte Lewis
Featured In: 8 Latinx-Made Products to Set the Mood This Valentine's Day
Written by Charlotte Lewis
As a female-founded, AAPI-owned, and sustainable brand, Dagne Dover is making serious waves in the travel space. Chic and sleek do not even begin to describe the Landon Carryall, its bestselling product. The lightweight neoprene carryall is made of 100% vegan material, and it comes in five sizes (fit for trips of different lengths) and nine beautiful shades, including Rye, my favorite limited-edition color. Each size comes with smart compartments and design details to fit all your travel necessities. The larger sizes offer a laptop carrier, a shoe bag, a dust bag, a leash for your keys, and zipper pockets galore. There is enough space to fit an extra pair of shoes along with multiple outfits. During one of my weekend getaways, I was able to cram 25 pounds of stuff into my Medium Landon — the size of a small dog — and fit it nicely under my airplane seat. This is truly the “Mary Poppins bag” of my dreams. Better yet, Refinery29 readers can take 20% off using the code RefineryMVP20 from January 6 through January 9, 2023.
Featured In: The 32 Best Weekender Bags for Long-Weekend Travel
Written by Becca Sax
Featured In: The 32 Best Weekender Bags for Long-Weekend Travel
Written by Becca Sax
Advertisement
If you’re in the market for size-inclusive workout gear that looks cute enough to wear as an everyday outfit, Girlfriend Collective’s constantly sold-out Lola dress should be in your cart ASAP. It’s our standout pick not just because of the inclusive sizing, which goes up to 6XL, but also because the featherlight fabric, made from 90% recycled plastic bottles, stays silky smooth and dry to the touch even as you’re working up a sweat. Elastic support around the bust, built-in shorts with pockets (which minimize chafing), and a flattering A-line silhouette are just some of the comfy design details highlighted by plus-size reviewers. Whether you’re playing tennis or partying on the beach, you’ll stay cool as a cucumber — and utterly chic to boot.
Featured In: 16 Places to Get Plus-Size Clothing on Sale This Week
Written by Venus Wong
Featured In: 16 Places to Get Plus-Size Clothing on Sale This Week
Written by Venus Wong
Co-founder Sarah Paiji Yoo launched the eco-conscious cleaning brand Blueland in 2019 with the planet in mind. Blueland’s mission? “Make it easy to be eco with innovative products in reusable packaging that are convenient, effective and affordable,” according to its site After testing out the brand’s laundry kit back in 2021, I can confidently confirm Blueland’s inventory is free of harsh chemicals yet effective. The Clean Essentials Kit includes four of the brand’s most popular products — Hand Soap, Multi-Surface Cleaner, Bathroom Cleaner, and Glass + Mirror Cleaner — which, cover all your basic cleaning needs. With a whopping 6,834 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 star rating, the kit is this year’s Best Sustainable Product MVP.
Featured In: 11 Sustainable Product Swaps For An Eco-Friendly Kitchen
Written by Alexandra Polk
Featured In: 11 Sustainable Product Swaps For An Eco-Friendly Kitchen
Written by Alexandra Polk
Advertisement
Therabody’s pint-size iteration of the internet’s favorite massage device is the ultimate proof that good things really do come in small packages. Not only is the Theragun Mini perfect for toting in gym bags and suitcases, but the $200 price tag is the perfect entry-level tech buy for the fitness enthusiast. If you don’t need the bells and whistles (read: myriad attachments and programmable routines) that come with the Elite and Pro models, the Mini is perfect for you — or makes for an on-the-go companion to a more robust Theragun routine. Best of all, three intensity levels and an impressively long battery life means it’s always there for when your traps, quads, and back need it most. (After all, sore muscles are so 2022.)
Featured In: Skip the Massage & Gift Mom a Theragun While It's On Sale
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Featured In: Skip the Massage & Gift Mom a Theragun While It's On Sale
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Lelo's patented smart vibrators have excited us again and again, but nothing has come close to the epic rise of the Sona 2 Cruise. The suction vibrator, which uses sonic waves to penetrate both externally and internally, has impressed and awed shoppers with its "clitorally mind-blowing" pleasure capabilities this year. Recommended by sex expert Laurie Mintz PhD, it's helped R29 readers get "bigger and more intense orgasms," making it a continual favorite that people can't stop purchasing.
Featured In: Lelo’s Best-Selling “Shiver Maker” Vibrator Is On Sale
Written by Charlotte Lewis
Featured In: Lelo’s Best-Selling “Shiver Maker” Vibrator Is On Sale
Written by Charlotte Lewis
The Saatva Classic Mattress got its name for a reason: It’s a timeless, crowd-pleasing bed that doesn’t disappoint. With a dual-coil, anti-sag design, luxurious feel, and breathable organic cotton cover, it’s no surprise Saatva’s best-seller found its way into R29 readers’ carts aplenty (according to our anonymous shopping data). If you’re looking for sustainable, cozy comfort this year, shoot for this 2023 Mattress MVP pick.
Featured In: The Best Mattress Brands For Your Sleep Style, According To Snoozy Reviewers
Written by Alexandra Polk
Featured In: The Best Mattress Brands For Your Sleep Style, According To Snoozy Reviewers
Written by Alexandra Polk
Advertisement
After writing such a detailed rave review of this MTC (manufacturer to consumer) retailer’s European flax linen duvet cover set, it’s hard to further express my infatuation with its snuggly ways. The set is quite the paradoxical product: It’s cozy yet breathable, luxurious yet affordable, and wrinkly yet aesthetically pleasing. I gushed that the set was, “crisp, smooth, and authentic,” while one on-site reviewer Meghan mentioned the fabric was “soft and has a nice heft to it.” Fun fact: Almost one year and many washes after my review, and you can still find Quince’s covers relaxing atop my bed.
Featured In: 31 Sustainable Bedding Brands (& Deals You Can Score On Them)
Written by Alexandra Polk
Featured In: 31 Sustainable Bedding Brands (& Deals You Can Score On Them)
Written by Alexandra Polk
It’s rare for a product to outlive a TikTok trend — leave it to Kim Kardashian to crack the code. Blame it on the extra-long slip dress’s unique hourglass silhouette that flatters body shapes of all kinds and its inclusive size range, but people can't stop adding it to their carts. In fact, plenty of R29 editors gave the garment a spin — including yours truly — and were smitten, thanks to the supple fabric, flexible stretch, and its overall comfort. Needless to say, the Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress lives up to the hype.
Featured In: This Skims Dress Has Over 110 Million Views On TikTok. Is It Worth The Hype?
Written by Alexandra Polk
Featured In: This Skims Dress Has Over 110 Million Views On TikTok. Is It Worth The Hype?
Written by Alexandra Polk
Buttery soft, breathable, and available in more colors than a box of Crayolas? Lululemon’s fan-favorite Align leggings have a lot going for them. Whether you’re a certified yogi or consider savasana your pose of choice (preferably while laying supine on a cloud-like couch), the beloved Align Pant has attracted a legion of comfortably dressed fans with its versatility, unparalleled comfort, and luxe appearance. While other Lululemon styles have also garnered our stamp of approval (looking at you, Wunder Trains), Aligns are the oft-imitated, never-replicated legging that simply can’t be beat.
Featured In: Lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are The Best We’ve Seen Yet
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Featured In: Lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are The Best We’ve Seen Yet
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Advertisement
Tell your worn-out Chelsea boots to scooch on over because Jenni Kayne's Brooklyn Lug Boot is here to stay. The classic style is a must-have piece in everyone's shoe collection, and the brand's lightweight leather and suede version is undoubtedly at the top of our list. The comfy shoe merges utility with style for a wear-anywhere boot that you can fashion into a sleek weekend 'fit with a dress or casually with jeans and a sweater. It's time to invest in a trusted and chic pair that you'll wear for years.
Featured In: R29 Shop
Written by Vivien Lee
Featured In: R29 Shop
Written by Vivien Lee
Considering most of us spend eight-plus hours a day working, having a good office chair is non-negotiable. And while you can score a cheap chair that will inevitably buckle under you when you're on a Zoom call, look no further than the Branch Daily Chair if you want one that prioritizes ergonomics and appearance in equal measure. Composed of over 70% recycled materials with a breathable nylon back and lumbar support, this chair — which comes in slate, sky blue, linden green, and black — has earned a 4.6-star rating from over 600 thrilled customers, who call it "super cute" and say its ergonomic design make it a lifesaver when it comes to alleviating lower back pain.
Featured In: Found: The 27 Best Home Office Chairs To WFH In
Written by Sarah Crow
Featured In: Found: The 27 Best Home Office Chairs To WFH In
Written by Sarah Crow
Even when you’re going on a dream vacation, unexpected problems arise. This is why we keep this Aesop travel kit handy. It's one way to be sure we always have a slice of luxury lying around, especially in situations where the hotel shower has funky water pressure or we’re desperate for some self-care. A rinse-free hand sanitizer and hand cream, both in the brand’s signature Resurrection aroma, will keep your hands clean and well hydrated throughout transit. Meanwhile, a rose facial spray, sumptuous lip salve, and a blue chamomile face masque — which makes your skin look more awake in less than 10 minutes — are practically lifesavers after heinous flight delays. The mint-and-spice toothpaste and mouthwash duo completes the collection. Overall, it's a must-have for jet-setters that are serious about skin care.
Featured In: 31 Jet-Set Travel Accessories For All Your Upcoming Adventures
Written by Venus Wong
Featured In: 31 Jet-Set Travel Accessories For All Your Upcoming Adventures
Written by Venus Wong
Advertisement
Enter your Hot Pocket era this year with the ultimate wellness splurge: a sauna experience in your own home. HigherDose’s bestselling Infrared Sauna Blanket recreates the experience of setting foot into the brand’s steamy boutique outposts (currently located in NYC) minus the $65-per-session price tag. From glowing skin to improved circulation (and best of all, a clearer, more relaxed mental state), the benefits are plentiful. At $599, we’d be lying to say it wasn’t an investment — and a significant one at that — but if there’s one item that has the power to transform your space into a spa-like haven? Well, you’re looking right at it.
Featured In: Get A Prime-Exclusive 20% Off This R29-Approved Sauna Blanket
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Featured In: Get A Prime-Exclusive 20% Off This R29-Approved Sauna Blanket
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
We never thought we’d see the day that people would drop $600 on a hair-styling tool (let alone enough to routinely fill lengthy waitlists), but that was before Dyson launched the Airwrap — and then made it even better with a suite of new-and-improved attachments. “Innovative” is an understatement when it comes to this thing; it’s not a curling iron, nor a straightener, nor a blow-dryer — it’s all of them and none of them at once. Fueled by Dyson’s signature cutting-edge technology in all things air flow (gestures to our favorite vacuums and air purifiers), the Airwrap isn’t just a master styler for everything from straight and sleek ‘dos to big, bouncy waves — it’s a long-term investment in healthier (read: not fried) hair.
Featured In: The New & Improved Dyson Airwrap Is Back In Stock — & In A Brand New Color
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Featured In: The New & Improved Dyson Airwrap Is Back In Stock — & In A Brand New Color
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Advertisement
Designed to be the final word in multi-use cookware, the Always Pan is more than just a braiser that can fry as easily as it can simmer. Small details, like a carefully designed lid, no-mess spouts, and a built-in spoon rest, make it a kitchen must-have for experts and beginners alike. The ceramic design ensures that it's 100% nonstick (even with the stickiest of recipes), and it comes in eight different colorways, sure to match everyone's aesthetics. Frankly, there's nothing this ultra-versatile pan can't do, and it's become an essential part of our kitchenware — we don't know how we ever lived without it.
Featured In: The Always Pan & Its Cheerful Kitchen Pals Are At Their Lowest Price Of The Year
Written by Charlotte Lewis
Featured In: The Always Pan & Its Cheerful Kitchen Pals Are At Their Lowest Price Of The Year
Written by Charlotte Lewis
The name says it all: Hero Cosmetics’ bestselling Mighty Patch dots might just be the best thing that ever happened to your skin — and your pimples’ worst enemy. Featuring hydrocolloid as the primary ingredient, these clear stickers waste no time coaxing out the contents of your juiciest (sorry not sorry) breakouts, leaving behind a flatter, healed surface in its wake. (As a bonus, they’re also highly effective in protecting against picking and popping, which you don’t need us to tell you — again — is a no-no.) From the affordable price point to the fact that you can get them at places like Amazon and Target, it’s no surprise that over 100,000 reviewers (and our very own editors) trust them to show acne the door — and fast.
Featured In: These Pimple Patches Have Eradicated The Zits Of Over 96,000 Reviewers
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Featured In: These Pimple Patches Have Eradicated The Zits Of Over 96,000 Reviewers
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Advertisement
If Lululemon ever decided to get into the pet gear game, we’d be the first in line to buy the entire range without so much as a second thought. But until then, we’ll get our fix by finding clever ways to outfit our furry friends in the Canadian label’s tiny City Adventurer backpack — which DogTok has since co-opted as the perfect pouch for clipping onto your unsuspecting pup’s harness. It won’t hold much more than a spare roll of poop bags and some treats, but hey — it’s a dog world, and we’re just living in it.
Featured In: Lululemon’s First Dog Product Is Actually A Clever TikTok Hack
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Featured In: Lululemon’s First Dog Product Is Actually A Clever TikTok Hack
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
There’s a reason that “Béis weekender bag dupe” is the second Google search autofill result after typing in the brand’s name. The durable bag clocks in at just under $100 bucks, and it isn’t just the best-looking weekender in town, but it’s also the Goldilocks of weekender bags — not too big, not too small. Featuring jet-setter-approved features like a separate shoe compartment (!) and a zippered back pocket that attaches to your rolling luggage (!!), it’s no wonder Béis is the travel companion we’re taking into 2023 — second only to a well-stamped passport.
Featured In: The 32 Best Weekender Bags For Long-Weekend Travel
Written by: Karina Hoshikawa
Featured In: The 32 Best Weekender Bags For Long-Weekend Travel
Written by: Karina Hoshikawa
Finding a sunscreen you like is hard. Finding one you actually like, that protects your skin against that lobster-like — ahem — glow, without leaving a white cast? Nearly impossible. That's why I love Supergoop's SFP Bestsellers Starter Kit, which comes with 0.5 fl. oz. versions of the brand's Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 and Glowscreen SPF 40 as well as a 1 fl. oz. tube of its Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 With Sunflower Extract — none of which make me look like Casper post-application. All housed in a cute, recyclable yellow pouch that's easy to find even in the darkest recesses of an oversized bag, these buttah-smooth formulas are — like all of Supergroup's products — free of irritating or harmful ingredients like oxybenzone, BHT, coal tar, EDTA, formaldehyde, heavy metals, palm oil, PFAs, phthalates, and talc.
Featured In: 31 Jet-Set Travel Accessories For All Your Upcoming Adventures
Written by Sarah Crow
Featured In: 31 Jet-Set Travel Accessories For All Your Upcoming Adventures
Written by Sarah Crow
Advertisement
R29 readers and the internet as a whole went absolutely crazy over this fragrance. This under-$100 eau de parfum is a floral musk with notes of white musk, jasmine, and orange blossom, with a soft woodsy base. The scent mixes with your skin and leaves a warm, comforting, and cozy smell behind. Described as “falling in love” and famous for making people cry, Phlur's Missing Person can only truly be experienced IRL.
Featured In: The 21 Best Self-Care Gifts To Combat Anxiety This Holiday
Written by Mercedes Viera
Featured In: The 21 Best Self-Care Gifts To Combat Anxiety This Holiday
Written by Mercedes Viera
This festive favorite was taken for a trial run by the editorial staff, and the reviews were resoundingly positive. Despite a wide range of different ages, body types, and styles, the whole team loved the way this tiered maxi dress made them feel. Our fashion writer Vivien gushed, "It was unbelievably lightweight. The dress simply glided down to my ankles....The dress even passed the twirl test — with every tiered dress or skirt, I like to give it a twirl, and this one passed with flying colors....Also, the velvet was so soft and not itchy at all....Based on the luxe appearance and rich shade, I could envision myself wearing it as a fall wedding guest dress or to an elevated holiday dinner."
Featured In: Anthropologie’s Best-Selling Dress Is Back For Fall — & We Tried It On
Written by Charlotte Lewis
Featured In: Anthropologie’s Best-Selling Dress Is Back For Fall — & We Tried It On
Written by Charlotte Lewis
You can never go wrong with Mejuri. From high-quality 14K gold hoops to accessible gold vermeil huggies, any piece from this beloved jewelry brand is sure to last you for years and years — no matter your price point. Speaking of huggies, these Bold Pearl ones were especially loved by R29 readers, and for good reason: Made from freshwater pearls and 18K gold over sterling silver, they’re a modern twist to a classic earring.
Featured In: 10 Of The Coolest Accessible Jewelry Brands You Need To Know
Written by Mercedes Viera
Featured In: 10 Of The Coolest Accessible Jewelry Brands You Need To Know
Written by Mercedes Viera
Advertisement
At R29, we are firm believers that you can never have too much of anything, especially when it comes to comfy and breathable cotton underwear. That's where Pact's Classic Fit Bikini comes in. The relaxed fit yet supportive underwear style has soared with flying colors and reached the top of our charts. A reviewer has even declared no more toxic panties for them after being introduced to Pact's classic style. "These are my second pack, and I am so happy! The fit is comfy, and you can pick your colors. Most important, they are healthier for my body. I'm all about these." As the classic mid-rise style gives fuller back coverage and comes in a plethora of hues and whimsical prints, you can buy one for each day of the week.
Featured In: The 34 Best Pairs Of Cotton Underwear For Down There
Written by Vivien Lee
Featured In: The 34 Best Pairs Of Cotton Underwear For Down There
Written by Vivien Lee
Will all the luxe cashmere queens please convene in an orderly fashion? 2022's most prized piece is none other than Jenni Kayne's Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan. If the lightweight, super-soft, and perfectly slouchy cardigan isn't already a treasured staple in your carefully curated wardrobe, it soon will be. The style boasts over 1.5K reviews, and although on the pricier end, this R29 favorite — and one of Jenni Kayne's best-selling cashmere creations — is worth every dollar.
Featured In: 25 Elevated Cardigans That Definitely Aren’t Your Grandma’s
Written by: Vivien Lee
Featured In: 25 Elevated Cardigans That Definitely Aren’t Your Grandma’s
Written by: Vivien Lee
In today’s day and age (#inflation), five bucks doesn’t get you super far. But even if Essence’s Lash Princess mascara weren’t one Lincoln (which, spoiler alert — it is), we’d still sing its praises. From the comb-like wand that leaves no lash uncoated to the inky black formula that defies clumping, Essence’s budget mascara confidently holds its own to luxury tubes double, triple, and quadruple the price. Plus, with varieties ranging from curling to volumizing to waterproof, you can easily build your very own lash wardrobe for every mascara mood without breaking the bank.
Featured In: Amazon’s Top-Selling Mascara Is Basically Free For Prime Day
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Featured In: Amazon’s Top-Selling Mascara Is Basically Free For Prime Day
Written by Karina Hoshikawa
Advertisement
Unless you’re a Kardashian, odds are you could probably stand to have at least a little more space in your home or apartment. And while plastic storage bins and cube shelving have their place, there are, in fact, more attractive ways to hide those daily essentials without simply tossing them into the back of your closet and calling it a day. Case in point: The Marny Wide Velvet Storage Ottoman, which is about as stylish a piece of storage furniture as you’ll find anywhere. Available in four different velvet hues, the ottoman has plenty of room for everything from books to remotes and even comes with a wooden tray top that lets it double as a stylish side table.
Featured In: 43 Small-Space Furniture Buys That Will Open Up Your Home
Written by Sarah Crow
Featured In: 43 Small-Space Furniture Buys That Will Open Up Your Home
Written by Sarah Crow
Will owning a zaftig little seal make you cooler, smarter, more attractive, or better at your job? The jury’s still out. What we can guarantee, however, is on those dark nights of the soul when your friends aren’t responding to texts as quickly as you’d like and you’re singing “All By Myself” into your hairbrush, this thicc boi will be there, giving you all the comforting squeezes your ex never did. Just ask this handsome fella’s 9,400-plus enthusiastic reviewers, who call him “so squishy” and the “best thing money can buy.”
Featured In: R29 Shop
Written by Sarah Crow
Featured In: R29 Shop
Written by Sarah Crow
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
WRITTEN BY THE REFINERY29 SHOPPING TEAM
Advertisement