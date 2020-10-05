When they say everything, they mean it. Los Angeles-based Olive & June's blockbuster Everything Box is as close as it gets to bringing the nail salon experience to your home. In addition to including every tool you'll need to shape and smooth those tips — including files, clippers, and a buffing board — you get to customize your kit with your choice of six full-size polishes. What's more, they've taken the struggle out of DIY manis with what they call the "Poppy," a grippy, category-defying cap attachment to allow for easier control and application — there's one in there, too. To top the Everything Box off, there's a long-wear, glossy top coat to prevent chips, a serum pen to show your cuticles some love, and a built-in phone mount so you can capture the perfect #nailfie.