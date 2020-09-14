From the chic-yet-understated caning chair craze to the internet hullabaloo over a certain cult-favorite magic pan, it's tough to keep up with the new home trends that continue to flood our social media feeds. And, if that wasn't already enough, something called a mushroom lamp has now emerged to steal the most-popular design spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the mushroom lamp is exactly what it sounds like: a funghi-shaped light fixture — and it is everywhere.
Why? We'd venture to guess that it has much to do with the heartwarming light emitted from its undeniably whimsical design; making cramped spaces feel like cozy woodland abodes and transforming cranky owners into enchanted creatures. Whether you're looking to bring a little charm to your barren bedside table or illuminate your makeshift workspace with bewitching vibes, the mushroom lamp is here to help you get the now-trending-decor job done — and we've rounded up 12 such delightful styles ahead.
