This Filler-Replacement Serum Just Launched & It Already Has Near-Perfect Reviews

radar buy-dar is activated anytime we detect unusual activity in the shop-o-sphere — and the latest product to send us running to our screens is Murad's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, a powerful blend of hyaluronic acid, hexapeptide, and squalane from the longtime science-backed skincare brand. Since its launch on December 9, the innovative treatment is racking up rave reviews at such a breakneck speed that we had to take a closer look. A spokesperson for Murad confirmed that the Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is the brand’s most popular launch in the past three years, accounting for 30% of Murad’s sales during the week that the product was released. While the product’s applicator not-so-subtly evokes a syringe full of filler, the packaging is more than just a marketing gimmick — according to reviewers (some of whom received complimentary samples in advance of the launch), the results actually mimic an in-office treatment for fine lines and wrinkles at a fraction of the cost.
While we haven't actually gotten a chance to try the product, the early hype was too much for us to ignore. "I was expecting at least a month to start seeing results but was pleasantly surprised to see immediate results," writes one pleased reviewer. That's because one of the biggest draws of the serum is the fast pay-off. Bioavailable (aka it's readily absorbed by the skin) hyaluronic acid has an immediate line-filling effect. Murad instructs users to apply the filler on the forehead, "elevens" (that's the two lines between your eyes when you furrow your brow) and around the eyes, lips, and nose, but you can be as targeted as you want and start by applying anywhere you'd like to see fewer lines.
"I saw reduced wrinkles around my crow's feet and folds around my nose and mouth, as well as slight spot reduction," explains one reviewer about their results. And while Murad notes the results don't last long-term, regular use can actually have pay-off as well. "I saw a definite improvement in the fine lines around my eyes and even received a few compliments on how nice my skin looks," waxes poetic another reviewer. "[It's] easy to apply — a little dab goes a long way."
Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $78
The results, much like the bottle itself, are reminiscent of treatments (like Botox) you’d normally get at the dermatologist. And that's no coincidence: Murad markets the serum as an alternative to getting filler, either because you want to skip an appointment or just aren't ready for the leap. But instead of using a syringe, the formula boasts three hero products that address wrinkles past, present, and future. (Although for the record, we are very much pro-aging.) Aside from the hyaluronic acid for a line-filling effect, hexapeptide complex helps add natural bounce to the skin. For the big finish, there's plant-derived squalane to ward off future wrinkles. "I've used many products but was never able to find one that helped erase my fine lines quickly," explains another reviewer. "This product gave my skin an instant boost and noticeably diminished the fine lines I have around my eyes, forehead, and cheeks."
If you're not familiar with the brand, allow us to give you a brief introduction. In 1989, Dr. Howard Murad, M.D. founded his eponymous skin-care brand. From there, a mission to address all signs of skin health — hydration, oil control, sensitivity, and dullness to name a few — became the driving force behind the brand's patented products. The R29 shopping team is already a fan of the brand's high-performance products that address everything from acne to dark spots to wrinkles. (I myself relied on its breakout-busting line as a teen with severe, persistent acne.)
Now for the not-so-fun part. At $78 for a tiny tube, the stuff isn't exactly cheap. However, many reviewers point out that a tiny amount of the concentrated product goes a long way, and when you consider that hyaluronic fillers can easily run you $700 per syringe, it's a steal. (However, Murad notes that its instant results are not permanent — so manage expectations accordingly.)
With rave reviews and tried-and-true ingredients to boot, something tells us this newcomer filler-in-a-tube is an all-time bestseller in the making.
