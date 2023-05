8 Multipurpose Makeup Products R29 Editors Love

"I actually owned this product before it went viral on TikTok, which is extremely rare. I don’t stay up to date with beauty trends too much, but I understand why everyone goes crazy for glitter makeup (including myself). Not only do I use it on my eyes — as intended — on top of a matte shadow or on my bare lids for just some shimmer, but I also use it on my cheeks as a highlight. It’s the easiest way to attain a glam look because you truly just rub it on, and boom: a dewy, sheer glow glimmers atop your lids, cheeks, cupid’s bow, or wherever you place it. I highly recommend for beginners yearning for an elevated look or procrastinators dying to speed up their makeup routine." — Alexandra Polk , Affiliate Lifestyle Writer