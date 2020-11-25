There Are A Few Thanksgiving Movies, Actually

You can probably think of ten Christmas movies off the top of your head, but when it comes to Thanksgiving movies, that's not so easy. Even though, like Christmas, Thanksgiving is a holiday when people spend hours sitting around doing nothing but eating, but there aren't many feel-good Thanksgiving-specific movies to watch while you're doing all that sitting around. Make us some genuine Turkey Day rom-coms, Hollywood!
Until that happens, there are actually some Thanksgiving movies out there. We've rounded up 12 of them, randing from movies that are actually Thanksgiving-focused to good movies that that merely contain Thanksgiving scenes, to one that is definitively not about Thanksgiving because it definitively is about the mob. We have our reasons; just hear us out.
But don't expect to get too many of the warm and cozy feelings with these Thanksgiving movies, like you do with Christmas films. A lot of them are about estranged family members and fights at the dinner table, whether they're dramas or comedies or some mix of the two. But, hey, maybe something a little emotional and relatable is what you need during this stressful time of year.
If not, there's also a superhero movie on this list. In case you didn't know, Spider-Man eats Thanksgiving dinner, too.