Movie Reviews
Movie Reviews
Booksmart
Review
by
Anne Cohen
More from Movie Reviews
Entertainment
Spike Lee Directed
Crooklyn
— Black Women Brought It To Life
Danielle Cadet
May 16, 2019
Movie Reviews
Netflix’s
See You Yesterday
Heartbreakingly Combines Time Travel With...
Anne Cohen
May 16, 2019
Movie Reviews
The Souvenir
Is The Most Intimate Movie Of The Year & There’s Barely...
Anne Cohen
May 15, 2019
Movie Reviews
The Hustle
Gives Women A Reason To Scam — But Do They Ne...
Warning: This review contains spoilers for both Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Hustle. The Hustle opens with two-bit con artist Penny (Rebel Wilson)
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
Is A Real Movie. That's ...
On some level, I wish Pokémon: Detective Pikachu had been a joke. The trailer, released in November 2018, launched a flurry of internet reactions ranging
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Wine Country
Has Wine, Wine, More Wine & Maya Rudolph — ...
I would really like to be fancy and compare Wine Country to a Chardonnay but sadly, I have never paid enough attention during winery tours to say anything
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Netflix’s
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile
Has T...
There’s something deeply unsettling about watching Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, otherwise known as the Netflix movie in which Zac Efron
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Avengers: Endgame
Is Truly A Marvel
Warning: This review is as close to spoiler-free as possible, but if you’re going to get mad at a slip, don’t read! We’re experiencing a lot of
by
Anne Cohen
Best of Netflix
A Stoner's Guide To Netflix
There's something on Netflix for every occasion. Sift through its bottomless offerings to find shows to watch while you're sweating on a treadmill,
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Sex, Scandals & Scammers: 23 Woman-Directed Films We Can’t Wait T...
When your Venn diagram of interests intersects at the nexus of Women and Film, you end up dealing with a lot of disappointment. Case-in-point: this
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Netflix's
Someone Great
Makes A Case For The Breaku...
The very first scene in Someone Great, writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s debut Netflix feature, is a visual feast of blue, purple, and soft
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Little Woods
Is a Gritty Update On The Neo-Western, Thro...
There’s a scene in Little Woods that I’ve thought a lot about since it first premiered at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival last year. In it, Deb
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Jackson Maine Would Hate
Teen Spirit
But Elle Fanning Is...
I didn’t expect to love Teen Spirit as much as I did. A male-directed movie about a young blonde ingenue rising to pop stardom felt like a recipe for
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Elisabeth Moss Gives A Truly Unhinged Performance As A Drug-Craze...
I can’t remember ever feeling more unsettled by a performance than I was watching Elisabeth Moss as a drug-crazed riot grrrl rockstar, precariously
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Little
Is A Funny, Fabulous Celebration Of Black Women, ...
“You went to bed grown, and you woke up little? That’s for white people, ‘cause Black people don’t have the time.” Those words, delivered with
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
The Underrated Original
Pet Sematary
Proves That "Someti...
According to a recent study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, film criticism is a field overwhelmingly dominated by (surprise, surprise) white
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Brie Larson Doesn’t Fly Or Shoot Energy Beams in Netflix’s
Un...
In an early scene in Unicorn Store, twentysomething Kit (Brie Larson), back at her parents’ house after flunking out of art school, spends an entire day
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
HBO’s
Native Son
Is A Flawed Film. It’s Also Enthralling...
About halfway through Native Son, visual artist Rashid Johnson’s directorial debut premiering April 6 on HBO, the film takes a drastic turn. The first
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
The Only Scary Thing About
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
I...
Warning: This contains major spoilers for The Haunting Of Sharon Tate. Fifty years ago this August, Sharon Marie Tate Polanski and four others — Jay
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Olivia Wilde Gives A Brutally Raw Performance In
A Vigilante<...
There’s something instantly recognizable about Sadie (Olivia Wilde) in Sarah Daggar-Nickson’s A Vigilante. We’ve seen this type of character before,
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Dumbo
Is A Beautiful Movie About Humans Being Absolutely...
Dumbo was always one of the more forgettable Disney movies for me. I remember being deeply distressed by the sad scenes with his mom, and those crazy
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Hotel Mumbai
Is Difficult & Sometimes Impossible To Watc...
Most Hollywood films about terrorism have a pretty consistent narrative: Bad Men (usually of some ambiguous Arab ethnicity) do violence; Good Men (usually
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Jordan Peele’s
Us
Will Scare You Off Red Jumpsuits Forever
We’ve all had moments of introspection wondering what our lives would be like in different circumstances. How much are we defined by our environment?
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Five Feet Apart
Wants You To Cry & You Probably Will, Su...
Most teen romances rely on delayed gratification to keep viewers enthralled: Will they fall in love? Will they kiss? Will they have sex? Take Twilight,
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
The Aftermath
Is The New
Atonement
, Sex Scene-Wise
Only a handful of movie sex scenes feel like they were written specifically for women, but the library scene from Atonement is undeniably one of them. The
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Captain Marvel
Is Everything We Hoped For, Plus A Cat & ...
Warning: This review contains mild spoilers for Captain Marvel. At one point in Captain Marvel, Kree commander Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) yells some words at
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Reese Witherspoon Was Always So Much More Than America's Swe...
According to a recent study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, film criticism is a field overwhelmingly dominated by (surprise, surprise) white
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Robert Mapplethorpe Was Revolutionary. His Biopic Is Not.
Mapplethorpe suffers from Bohemian Rhapsody-itis: Iconic subject, powerful leading performance, but weighed down by a Wikipedia-entry vehicle that seeks
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Climax
Is The Scariest Movie About Drugs You Will Ever See
Forget Nancy Reagan — Gaspar Noé’s Climax is by far the most effective anti-drug PSA to ever hit the screen. Before you commit, let me warn you that
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Greta
, Or Why You Really Shouldn't Return That Subw...
There’s a scene from Greta that’s been playing on a loop in my mind for weeks. You may have glimpsed it in the trailer — it’s the moment when
by
Anne Cohen
