Readers, we heard you loud and clear. When we recently shared our own skin-care routines, several lovely readers pointed out a lack of 40+ year old representation in the round-up. With Mother's Day on the horizon, we took the opportunity to ask our own moms all about their skin-care routines. They went step-by-step-BY-STEP on all the products they love and adore on the daily. The conclusion to our very serious motherly investigation? Moms come in all shapes and sizes: some have extensive routines with a plethora of Tatcha and Sisley, while others only have three steps and simply need their trusty CeraVe and Pond's. If you're nosy (just like we are), keep on scrolling to read and shop through every detail of these savvy moms' skin-care routines.
Mauki's Skin-Firming Routine
The Mom: Mauki
Age: 57
Mother of: Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer
"First, she takes off her makeup with Garnier's Micellar Water and Pond's Cold Cream," says Frances. "She then, washes her face with L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Radiant Smoothing Wet Facial Cream Cleanser. In the morning, before makeup, she applies the Estee Lauder Resilience Multi-Effect Moisturizer or the CeraVe Face Moisturizer with sunscreen. She lives in Puerto Rico, so SPF is a must! For eyes, she uses Estee Lauder's Resilience Multi-Effect cream. Now, onto nighttime. It's all the same, except for serums. She uses the Night Repair serum and Revitalizing Supreme cream from Estee Lauder." Mauki also doesn't stop her routine at her face. "At night, I apply all the products down to my chest for firming," she says.
Dawn's "Like Mother, Like Daughter" Routine
The Mom: Dawn
Age: 61
Mother of: Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
"My mother's skincare routine is a testament to her natural beauty because she didn't use anything except Dove soap and Aveeno moisturizer until about a year ago," says Alexandra. "If you happened to see our R29 editor skincare routine story, you'll notice a few similarities between her's and mine — I had to beg this woman to put down that unscented bar of soap and pick up some of my recs."
"She washes her face with La Roche Posay's Hydrating Gentle Cleanser (just like me), then tones with Heritage Store's humectant-rich Rosewater Toner (just like me as well), and then she ties it all together with Neutrogena's fragrance-free Hydro Boost Moisturizer (you guessed it, just like me). On my next visit, I'll be supplying her with Caudalie's Skin Vinoperfect Radiance Serum and some sunscreen. You'd never guess she didn't have a skincare routine all these years because she exudes an annoying amount of effortless beauty, but these products do give her a noticeable and lovely glow."
Debra's Upgraded Routine
The Mom: Debra
Age: 58
Mother of: Alexis Jackson, Deputy Director, Social, Unbothered
"My skincare routine has always been pretty simple, but recently my daughter introduced me to products that have my skin looking and feeling better than ever," says Debra.
"I start by double cleansing using Tatcha's The Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser and The Camellia Oil 2-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser. I then tone using Paula's Choice Enriched Calming Toner. Then apply Tatcha's the Essence and use my facial roller to calm my skin. I also like to use a lip scrub from Nola Skinsentials and finish off with sunscreen and my handy Mac lipglass. I'm not a makeup wearer, so having a thorough skincare routine keeps me looking my best!"
Susie's High-End Routine
The Mom: Susie
Age: 56
Mother of: Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Editor
"IMO, my mom’s skincare routine is seriously impressive," says Karina. "Hardly surprising, though, since I myself inherited my love for all things beauty from her! Thanks to my job as the R29 shopping team’s resident beauty whisperer, I get to share my myriad test samples with friends and family — including, yes, my wonderful mama"
Her routine now mainly focuses on brightening the skin, since she, like me, has dealt with hyperpigmentation issues in the past. And to help her continue to be an ageless beauty icon, she loves luxe products by Sisley and La Prairie to keep her skin looking as radiant as possible for as long as possible." Here's Susie's full routine in her own words:
"In the morning, wash face with Tatcha Rice Wash. Then, apply the Caudalie Vinoperfect Serum. Put on an eye cream (Tatcha Silk Peony Eye Cream). I wear Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer. Finally, SPF every day! I use the Sunscreen Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Min 50. In the evening, if I wear makeup, I remove it with a cleansing balm (Farmacy Sweet Apple Clean Cleaning Balm). Then, cleanse with Tatcha Rice Wash or Dior Exfoliating Powder (couple of times a week) or Kiehls Pineapple Papaya Scrub. Then, I apply the same brightening serum as in the morning (Caudalie Vinoperfect Serum), and follow with the Sisley Supremeya Night Eye Cream and Night Concentrate. I moisturize either with Kate Somerville Firm And Brighten Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer or the Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Night Cream (or the La Prairie Luxe Cream, if it's winter). Lock everything in with the Natura Bisse Diamond Perfect Oil. Finishing with the La Prairie Lip And Eye Cream."
Evelyn's Low-Maintenance Routine
The Mom: Evelyn
Age: 72
Mother of: Sara Tan, Beauty Director
"My mom has always had immaculate skin," says Sara. "It's definitely partly genetics, which I was blessed to have been on the receiving end of, but it's also partly due to the fact that she's always been extremely regimented with her beauty routine, especially when it comes to wearing sunscreen and staying out of the sun.
"While she has always been super religious about her routine, my mom has always kept it really simple — just the basics, she tells me. To cleanse her face, she uses a Japanese Kojic soap that she swears by for both day and night. During the day, she'll use a moisturizing cream, like this one from MZ skin. She's not a big fan of foundation, but loves CC cream especially because it has SPF in it. In the evening, she'll use L'Oreal's Revitalift serum with retinol and then top it off with the same moisturizer.
Suzanne's Brightening Routine
The Mom: Suzanne
Age: 60s
Mother of: Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
Suzanne's mixes actives like Vitamin C with high-end, results-focused products. "In the morning, I splash my face with cold water and use the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Cream. Followed by the Eminence Vitamin C — I love this," she says. "Lastly, during the summer, I use the Sisley (All day all year) moisturizer/sunscreen. I use just a drop, and it lasts a long time. In the evening, I apply the Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser and massage it in, and then wash it off in the shower. That pump bottle usually lasts many months! Followed by the Eminence Facial Recovery Oil — a gift to my skin. Finishing off with the Sisley Neck Cream — this is a Sophie’s Choice product: would be hard to choose between this and one of my children."
"I also treat my face to Sisley Hydra-Global Moisturizer. I use this a couple of times a week at night right before sleep. I use it sparingly to make it last for many months. I'm highly sensitive to fragrance — however, this is truly botanical. It smells wonderful and relaxing. Once a year, I purchase the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream — it's pricey but it's a game-changer."
Amal's Classic, No Fuss Routine
The Mom: Amal
Age: 60s
Mother of: Lexy White, Digital Coordinator
Amal mom keeps it classic. "She swears by these two things," Lexy exlapins. "One: A tablespoon of olive oil. Consuming olive oil is good to get things moving in you digestion, but also gives you a glow! Anytime our skin is glowing, we credit it to the olive oil we're consuming. And two: Ponds Cold Cream. She's always used this as a makeup remover AND a moisturizer. Especially when ballin' on a budget, she thinks this is the end all be all of beauty care products. It's a staple in our household, and she doesn't feel the need to ever change that."
