Mom Grass (The Grooviest Mother’s Day Gift) Has Entered The Chat

When I recalled this experience to Katz and Starmer, they nodded knowingly. "The truth is everybody's body and physiology is different and everybody reacts a little bit differently to it," Katz points out. Clearly enthused about their newest venture, the duo expressed excitement to receive feedback from their other customers in order to provide a product that can be incorporated into their lives in a meaningful way. "We don't see Mom Grass and Dad Grass as an either/or. You shouldn't have to choose between Mom and Dad. They might play different roles and they're not specific to genders and they work best actually together." While Mom Grass and Dad Grass do have distinct differences, with Mom Grass being more of a body high and Dad Grass's effects translating to more of a head high, Starmer and Katz make it clear that they're not specific to gender. "Mom Grass is not just for moms or females, just in the same way that Dad Grass is not just for dudes," Katz emphasizes. However, with Mother's Day just around the corner, I can't help but think of a better gift for the moms in our lives than the gift of relaxed focus and clarity.