We Found The Perfect Mother’s Day Flowers For Every Zodiac Sign

PSA: Mother’s Day is May 9. Which means it’s time to order mom the same old bouquet you’ve been getting her every year since you were 16. Or... not. Just as your relationship with your mother has (hopefully) changed since you were a teen, so too should the flowers you send her on this special day. You want something exciting and unique, but that also feels like her. It’s not an easy balance to strike — which is where astrology comes in.
We look to horoscopes for advice on everything from when to text our crush to how to ask for a promotion, so why not apply it to this dilemma? We asked Ash Sierra, an herbalist and the owner of Ritual Botanica, which sells herbal products and remedies, to advise us on which flowers we should get our moms based on their sun signs. Turns out, Aries women appreciate tulips, while Geminis dig lavender. Read on for the rest of Sierra’s recommendations, plus where to buy them.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.