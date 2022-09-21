My Wheelchair Meant I Literally Didn’t See Myself As A Mom — Until I Became One

The inner circle of mothers did give me their seal of belonging. They said “Welcome to the club!” with the best intentions. But it didn’t feel like acceptance. It felt like erasure. When sameness is doled out as the ultimate comfort, we’re perpetuating the idea that difference is something to avoid or fix. I wonder what new pictures of caring for our babies might flourish if we were released from the impossible task of matching. What if “Me, too!” weren't the only words of comfort at our disposal? I crave questions that allow us to be seen in our differences. Hearing “What is that like?” and “How does that feel?” could make space for differences inside a circle of belonging.