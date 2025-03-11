The topics covered feel like they were pulled directly from my own experience, giving me motivation and tangible techniques to work through the inevitable shifts in identity, career, and relationships that come with this phase of life. The episode on navigating identity shifts with Elizabeth Baron, a maternal psychotherapist, put words to the exact push-and-pull I had been feeling — and I couldn't help but breathe an exhale of relief. The session on communicating needs in marriage with Dr. Morgan Cutlip reframed how I approached conversations with my husband, helping me advocate for what I needed without guilt or resentment. It also made me a better listener — something I hadn’t realized I needed to work on. Instead of just expressing my own needs, I became more attuned to his, recognizing that this shift in our lives wasn’t just challenging for me, but for him, too. Our conversations have become more productive, less about venting frustrations and more about actively supporting each other through the ever-changing demands of parenthood. And the deep dive into setting up systems and routines at home with Anna Kornick? Game-changing. I suddenly had strategies to ease the mental load I had been carrying alone for too long.