Yamire: To me, home is wherever my family is — no matter where in the world that may be. And family meals have always played a huge role in that. Through food, I’ve found ways to keep my heritage alive in America, and that’s why Stephanie grew up eating everything that I would eat with my family back home in the Dominican Republic. I made sure that she really got to enjoy all of the different dishes, and that they felt like home to her, wherever we were. When I look at photos of her that were taken in our first apartment in New York, I think about our first memories together and remind myself of how far we've come. She and I have always had a close relationship. She knows that she can come to me whenever she needs me.