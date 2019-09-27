Get your PSLs and cozy sweaters on deck because fall is here. But before you indulge in any new season sales (Shopbop's is especially good!) and apartment décor upgrades take a trip down memory lane with us and revisit the 29 most-shopped products by R29 readers this past month.
With the help of the Refinery29 shopping data, we've done a deep dive into what products you couldn't get enough of in September. There were some surprises (who knew so many people would fall for a handmade moon-shaped throw pillow?) and some that were not (Mario Badescu drying lotion on sale is sure to fly off the shelves). Click through to shop September's most wanted fashion, beauty, and home gems all in one place.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.